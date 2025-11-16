Tremaine Jackson Leads Prairie View A&M To 2025 SWAC West Title: Is It Their Time?
HOUSTON - In his first season at Prairie View A&M, head coach Tremaine Jackson has already checked off one of his biggest goals by capturing the 2025 SWAC West title after defeating UAPB, 56-9.
During his introductory press conference, Jackson declared, “It’s time. It’s time for us to win the SWAC. It’s time for us to play in the Celebration Bowl. It’s time for us to win the national championship, whether it’s winning the Celebration Bowl or the FCS national championship. It’s just time.”
Has that time arrived for Prairie View A&M?
The Panthers appear to be heading in the right direction. Winning the West is only the first step in Jackson’s vision. Their opponent for the 2025 SWAC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 6, will come down to whether Jackson State or Alabama State emerges from the East.
For now, Prairie View is surging at the perfect moment and establishing itself as a legitimate contender for the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.
Quarterbacks Cam Peters and Tevin Carter each threw two touchdown passes as Prairie View A&M rolled past Arkansas Pine Bluff 56 - 9 at Panther Stadium on The Hill. Running back Chase Bingmon added two rushing touchdowns and 135 yards, averaging 9.0 yards per carry.
The Panthers dominated the stat sheet, outgaining UAPB 644 to 253 in total yards. Prairie View’s quarterback tandem combined for 356 passing yards and four touchdown passes, while the backfield racked up 288 rushing yards against a struggling Golden Lions defense.
Prairie View scored on all five of its red zone trips and controlled the clock with 31:28 minutes of possession. UAPB trailed 28 to 3 at halftime, and road games in Texas have been unkind this season. The Golden Lions have now fallen to both Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M, being outscored 107 to 16 in those matchups.
What Comes Next?
The Panthers must defeat Mississippi Valley State to improve to 6 - 1 in conference play and strengthen their chance to host the SWAC Championship Game at Panther Stadium.
Prairie View currently holds a 5-1 conference record, sitting one game behind Jackson State at 6-1. The win over UAPB did not count as a conference game for the Panthers.
Jackson State could secure the tiebreaker over Prairie View A&M because the Tigers defeated Alabama State earlier in the season, while the Panthers lost to the Hornets. If Alabama State wins the SWAC East, the Hornets would host the championship game in Montgomery, Alabama.
Prairie View fans are eagerly anticipating a strong finish in the season finale and a potential trip to the SWAC Championship Game, whether it takes place in Jackson, Mississippi, or Montgomery, Alabama.
SWAC TIEBREAKER POLICY
Championship Determination
The winner of the Eastern Division shall meet the winner of the Western Division in the Conference Championship game. The winner of the Conference Championship game shall be the Conference Champion.
Tie-Breaker Format
Two Team Tie
a. Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams.
b. Records of the tied teams within the division.
c. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last.
d. Overall record versus non-division teams.
e. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams.
f. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division.
g. Coin flip
Three (or more) Team Tie (Once the tie has been reduced to two teams, go to the two-team tie breaker format)
a. Head-to-head competition between the tied teams.
b. Records of the tied teams within the division.
c. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last.
d. Overall record versus non-division teams.
e. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams.
f. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division.
g. Best point differential between the tied teams in head-to-head matchups
h. Coin Flip
SWAC Football Championship Host Tiebreaker Policy
1. Head-to-Head Competition
2. Overall conference record versus common divisional and non-divisional opponents
3. Record versus divisional opponents
4. Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll (FCS) ranking
5. Kevin Pauga Index (KPI) Rating System
6. Best point differential between the tied teams, common head-to-head match ups
7. Best point differential between the tied teams common head-to-head match ups, against teams with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish
8. Coin flip