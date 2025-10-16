Tremaine Jackson Reportedly Candidate For UAB | Michael Strahan Donates To Alma Mater
Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson is a potential candidate for the University of Alabama-Birmingham head coaching position following the dismissal of former head coach Trent Dilfer, according to The Athletic's journalist Chris Vannini.
Jackson has the Panthers atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Western Division with a 3-0 (100%) league record and a 4-2 (66.7%) overall record. Saturday's contest against Southern University in Baton Rouge is a crucial road test for Prairie View A&M.
Should they defeat the Jaguars, the Panthers will own a 4-0 division mark with three additional conference games slated for action: Alabama State, Alabama A&M, and Mississippi Valley State.
Coach Jackson's candidacy for the UAB job will not be the last time we hear his name mentioned for additional head coaching vacancies.
MICHAEL STRAHAN DONATES HELMETS TO TEXAS SOUTHERN
NFL great and HBCU legend Michael Strahan donated football LIGHT Helmets to his alma mater, Texas Southern University, this season. The helmets are among the top-rated football helmets in terms of safety.
Since 2023, concussions have decreased by 17% due to LIGHT Helmets' innovation, which represents a significant yet understated shift in the game.
Strahan answered several questions from HBCU Legends:
Q: What inspired you to make this donation of helmets to Texas Southern and give back to your alma mater in this way?
Texas Southern is where it all started for me. That’s where I learned discipline, teamwork, and how to carry myself on and off the field. So anytime I have the chance to give back, especially in a way that helps protect and empower the next generation, I’m all in.
Q: Do you see this donation as part of a larger effort to ensure HBCU programs have the same access to resources and technology as larger schools?
Absolutely. There’s incredible talent coming out of HBCUs, but a lot of times, the programs don’t have access to the same resources as the bigger schools. This donation is just one step in helping level that playing field. I want these athletes to have the same quality gear, the same protection, and the same opportunities as anyone else.
Q: As someone who played in the NFL before today’s equipment advances, how do you view the changes in helmet technology?
It’s night and day. When I played, we didn’t have helmets like this. The technology now is incredible, and I love seeing how much the game has evolved to protect players better. It shows progress. It shows we’re learning and doing what we can to make sure these athletes can play the game they love and still take care of their long-term health.
Q: How much does your own experience at TSU influence the way you choose to support the program today?
Everything I do for TSU comes from a place of gratitude. That school took a kid who was still figuring it all out and gave me direction and belief in myself. I’ll never forget that. So if I can help the next generation of players chase their dreams a little safer, a little more confidently…that’s what it’s all about.
106 & SPORTS DEBUTS
New 106 & Sports series featuring hosts Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss debuted at a watch party inside the Illuminarium Atlanta. NBA great LeBron James is one of the executive producers of the new 106 & Sports show. Also, Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company, the award-winning studio within Fulwell Entertainment, and BET's Tiffany Lea Williams and Mimi Blanchard are listed as executive producers.
The show with Newton and Moss will be streamed on BET+ and broadcast on BET every Thursday.
The stars of Atlanta - Ty Young, K. Michelle, T.I., Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, K Camp, Mehgan James, and more - joined the watch party as moderator Bow Wow had a fireside chat with the new hosts.
BET hosted an exclusive premiere watch party for the highly anticipated new weekly countdown series 106 & Sports at Illuminarium Atlanta. The evening brought together sports, culture, and entertainment leaders to celebrate the series' official debut.
Hosts Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss were joined by a star-studded guest list, including Bow Wow, Ty Young, K. Michelle, T.I., Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, K Camp, Mehgan James, and more.