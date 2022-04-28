Texas Southern's QB Andrew Body Named 2021 Offensive Player of the Year

Texas Southern quarterback was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

Andrew Body TSU Sports Banquet; Credit: Angie Body 2 Gallery 2 Images

The Corpus Christi native played in five games during the 2021 season. Body had 931 passing yards (186.2 YPG), 269 rushing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and 2 rushing touchdowns in his first season as the TSU signal-caller.

Andrew Body was named the SWAC's Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Southern. The quarterback passed "28-of-35 for 338 yards and rushed for 85 yards on 13 attempts in TSU's 35-31 thriller win over Southern."

Texas Southern will begin its 2022 campaign on the road at the 37th Annual Labor Day Classic against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 3.