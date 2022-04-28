Skip to main content

Texas Southern's QB Andrew Body Named 2021 Offensive Player of the Year

Texas Southern quarterback was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

Texas Southern quarterback was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year at TSU's Sports Banquet.

Andrew Body

TSU Sports Banquet; Credit: Angie Body
Andrew Body2
2
Gallery
2 Images

The Corpus Christi native played in five games during the 2021 season.  Body had 931 passing yards (186.2 YPG), 269 rushing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and 2 rushing touchdowns in his first season as the TSU signal-caller.

Andrew Body was named the SWAC's Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Southern.  The quarterback passed "28-of-35 for 338 yards and rushed for 85 yards on 13 attempts in TSU's 35-31 thriller win over Southern."

Texas Southern will begin its 2022 campaign on the road at the 37th Annual Labor Day Classic against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 3.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Houton and Markquese Bell
Football

HBCU Stars James Houston IV and Markquese Bell at NFLPA Pre-Draft Party

By Kyle T. Mosley10 hours ago
McDowell 2
Football

New Head Coach Bubba McDowell Confidently Ushers in New Era at Prairie View

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 26, 2022
Hunter signs
Football

Watch: Deion Sanders' Top-Recruit Travis Hunter Scores 2 TDs in Jackson State's Spring Game

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 24, 2022
HBCU Stars at 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Football

Could Seven HBCU Players Get Drafted in 2022?  One NFL Expert Believes It Will Happen

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 24, 2022
All HBCU Players Mock Draft (1)
Football

2022 All-HBCU Players First-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Kyle T. Mosley and Don HuntApr 24, 2022
USATSI_8403897_168388561_lowres
Basketball

WNBA Legend Cynthia Cooper-Dyke Hopes to Return as an NBA Assistant Coach

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 21, 2022
Denny Hamlin
HBCU News

Denny Hamlin and FedEx Introduce 24 HBCU Students to NASCAR Careers

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 20, 2022
YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px
Football

2022 All-HBCU Players NFL Mock Draft: Picks 1-10

By Kyle T. Mosley and Don HuntApr 20, 2022