UAPB Seeks Redemption Against Alcorn State

Last season, QB Skyler Perry and the Golden Lions controlled the first-half action in the Week 3 showdown between Felix Harper and the Braves, only to fall at home 39-38 with a late surge from Alcorn.

UAPB Golden Lions LB Issac Peppers flexes after a tackle against Oklahoma State University Cowboys. Sept. 17, 2022; Credit: UAPB Athletics

Saturday night, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff travel to Lorman to meet the Braves at The Reservation to atone for last year's collapse.

The Golden Lions' offense has been prolific in three games this season, averaging 43.7 points per game, trailing only Jackson State in the SWAC. UAPB is among the SWAC leaders in both rushing and passing yards, headlined by Kayvon Britten's 277 rushing yards and Skyler Perry's 504 passing yards this season.

Senior signal-caller Perry is third in the conference behind Shedeur Sanders and FAMU's Jeremy Moussa.

Alcorn State RB Niko Duffey; Credit: Alcorn State Athletics

On the other side, Alcorn State has one of the SWAC's best pass rushes and ranks second with 12 sacks overall, with four players with at least two sacks apiece.

Sophomore linebacker Terreance Ellis is off to a great start this season, as he has 24 tackles (3rd in SWAC) to go along with 2.5 sacks (6th in SWAC).

Although Alcorn's record is 1-2, it doesn't tell the entire story. There isn't much to say about the 52-0 stomping they received from Tulane; still, the Braves went toe-to-toe with one of the top FCS programs in the nation, Stephen F. Austin.

The Braves also have offensive firepower with an outstanding rusher in Kayvon Britten -- the only person ahead of his 277 rushing yards is Alcorn's running back Jarveon Howard. He leads the SWAC with 281 rushing yards after three contests.

UAPB is seeking redemption after Felix Harper's 69-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Bolar gave Alcorn State the comeback win in Pine Bluff in 2021. The Golden Lions and Braves scheduled a 6 PM CT at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, MS, on Saturday, Sept. 24.

HBCUGo.tv will stream the SWAC battle on its app and with The Grio online. UAPB Sports Network/99.3 FM The Beat will broadcast for the Golden Lions fans.

Key Players to Watch

UAPB - QB Skyler Perry, OL Mark Evans II, RB Kayvon Britten, WR Raequan Prince

ALCORN STATE - RB Jarveon Howard, WR Malik Rogers, RB Niko Duffey

