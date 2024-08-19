Urban Edge Network Partners With HBCU Legends To Form Black Sports Insiders
HOUSTON — Urban Edge Network (UEN) is announcing its partnership with HBCU Legends creator Kyle T. Mosley to produce the Black Sports Insiders news program to broadcast across its digital streaming platform beginning September 1, 2024.
The weekly news coverage will feature exclusive conversations with current and legendary sports figures from correspondents Kim Davis, Wilton Jackson, Keisha Kelley, Ray Rogers, and Wole Askino. Kyle T. Mosley will be the executive producer and chief correspondent of the HBCU Legends and Black Sports Insiders programs.
"We are excited to bring together the vibrant voices of the HBCU podcast community through our new lineup of shows," said Hardy L. Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network.
HBCU Legends and Black Sports Insiders
The Black Sports Insiders weekly series, hosted by creator and executive producer Kyle T. Mosley, features journalists Kim Davis, Wilton Jackson, and Keisha J. Kelley. Ray Rogers and Wole from "The Urban Scene" will join HBCU Legends' weekly broadcast for segments.
Meet the Black Sports Insiders/HBCU Legends Network Team
WILTON JACKSON II
Wilton Charles Jackson II is a native of Jackson, Mississippi. Most recently, Wilton was a national writer for Sports Illustrated for more than three years. He is also a journalism professor at Jackson State University.
Currently, Jackson's reports can be found with ESPN's andscape, The Next Hoops, and The Sporting News. Jackson previously worked as a breaking/trending news/sports reporter at The Clarion-Ledger and a digital content producer (breaking/trending/sports) at WSB-TV in Atlanta.
Jackson received his Bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi in May 2015, his first Master's degree in mass communication/journalism from LSU in May '19, and his second Master's degree in sports management from Jackson State in April '23.
He is a proud fall 2012 initiate of the Kappa Iota of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.
KIM DAVIS
Kim Davis is a seasoned media professional with over three decades of experience across major networks such as NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, BET, and WB. As a sports journalist, she has covered significant events, including the Houston Rockets' championship runs, the Astros' World Series victories, and over 10 Super Bowls, establishing herself as a trusted voice in sports media.
Beyond her journalism career, Kim founded The KD Company, where she offers media training and crisis communication consulting, demonstrating her expertise in guiding clients to manage their narratives effectively. Davis is a dynamic speaker and advocate involved in various organizations. She was honored by the City of Houston with a day named after her.
KEISHA J. KELLEY
Keisha J. Kelley, a native of Huntsville, AL, and a Southern University & A&M College graduate, is the Founder and CEO of Black College Experience, an HBCU Sports Media Company. Since 2011, she has been active in sports radio, hosting and producing multiple sports shows, and currently serves as CEO and sideline reporter for her company.
Kelley has interviewed prominent figures such as NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and covered major events like the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. Her contributions to HBCU sports media have earned her numerous accolades, including the 40 Under Forty Award by the Southern University Alumni Federation, and she has participated in various conferences and panels, emphasizing her commitment to leadership and community service.
RAY ROGERS
Ray T. Rogers is a media professional from Washington, DC, with a background in mental health and substance use recovery. He is the Co-Creator, Co-Producer, and On-Air personality for the Urban Sports Scene podcast, which includes the "HBCU Corner" segment that highlights athletic programs at Historically Black Institutions.
Since 2017, Ray has been a Radio Analyst, Writer, and Contributor to WHAP Fox Sports Radio 1340 AM, covering the Washington Commanders and Washington Wizards. Additionally, he serves as a reporter and studio analyst for the Roundball Report TV show, focusing on high school, college, and professional basketball teams in the Washington, DC area.
WOLE AKINSO
Wole Akinso is a University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate in Princess Anne, Maryland. He is the owner, co-producer, and on-air personality of the Urban Sports Scene based in the Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) region.
Wole played a key role in creating the Urban Sports Scene segment known as "HBCU Corner," which focuses on highlighting the athletic programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Urban Edge Network Announces Unification of the HBCU Podcast Community
The other exciting new shows with Urban Edge Network:
In The Quad With Nick Eden
Nick Eden shares his enthusiasm for joining the Urban Edge Network (UEN) and the HBCU+ team, saying, "I couldn't be happier to be a part of the UEN/HBCU+ team. Bringing my brand of HBCU coverage to a company that aligns with me is a dream come true. I'm excited for the opportunity and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Hardy, Todd, and the rest of the UEN family."
Around Thee Block
Timona Stapleton of the popular "She Loves Thee" podcast and a stellar ensemble featuring Mike Reed, Zo Phillips, and Ken Clark of the well-loved KC-1400 Media Group. This show promises fresh perspectives and engaging content for its listeners.
FCS Delivered
A national podcast from Stats Perform, hosted by two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Gary Reasons and veteran FCS journalist Craig Haley. The podcast will explore HBCU and FCS players, teams, and storylines nationwide. Hardy L. Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, recently joined as a guest on a preseason episode.
Urban Edge Network's new HBCU Podcast Unification venture will showcase hour-long broadcasts Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM Eastern Standard Time.
The new shows will debut at the prestigious Orange Blossom Classic on Labor Day weekend. The launch event, which will take place on September 1, 2024, will be featured live on-site as part of the fan fest activities.
"This initiative is all about celebrating the diversity, creativity, and excellence that defines the HBCU community. We are thrilled to showcase the talent and perspectives that make our podcasts unique."
Stay tuned for the official launch of these new shows and join Urban Edge Network and its talented lineup of podcasters in redefining storytelling within the HBCU community.
About Urban Edge Network is a leading platform that amplifies diverse voices and innovative content. By connecting listeners with engaging and impactful programming, UEN celebrates cultural excellence and fosters community engagement through its dynamic podcast network.