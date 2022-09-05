Week 1: HBCU Football Scores, Reports, Rankings | 2022

HBCU football game scores, recaps, and reports from the Week 1 action in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC.

SWAC

Alabama A&M 0, Alabama-Birmingham 59

Mississippi Valley 13, Tarleton 29

Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

Alabama State 21, Miles 13

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42

Arkansas State 58, Grambling State 3

Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0

Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn State 27

Prairie View A&M 40, Texas Southern 23 | Recap

Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 | Recap

The SWAC Rundown

Week 1 had a theme of domination. Either you did or were dominated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Jackson State Tigers defanged the Florida &M Rattlers.

Prairie View Panthers defense tames the Texas Southern Tigers offense.

Alcorn State loses a heartbreaker.

Rookie head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. opens the season 2-0.

Southern has no mercy of Florida Memorial.

UAPB wins a high-scoring contest.

Valley's defense had a valiant attempt against Tarleton.

Grambling and Alabama A&M offenses have work to do.

Game(s) Projection: Jackson State over Florida A&M; Texas Southern over Prairie View

Outcome: 1-1

SWAC POWER RANKING: WEEK 1

Power rankings after Week 1 results in the 2022 regular season. Quite a few big drops after huge losses. Several teams scored and challenged FBS opponents.

Jackson State (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) Southern (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) Alabama State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC) Prairie View (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) Alcorn State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) Florida A&M (0-2, 0-1 SWAC) UAPB (1-0, 0-0 SWAC) Texas Southern (0-1, 0-1 SWAC) Mississippi Valley State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) Bethune-Cookman (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) Grambling State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)

MEAC

South Carolina State 10, Central Florida 56

Delaware State 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Marshall 55, Norfolk State 3

Georgia Southern 59, Morgan State 7

Hampton 31, Howard 28

North Carolina Central 28, North Carolina A&T State 13 | Recap

Game(s) Projection: NC A&T over NCCU, Howard over Hampton

Outcome: 0-2

Blow the Whistle!

SIAC

Miles 13, Alabama State 21

Lane 42, UAPB 48

Delta State 33, Kentucky State 10

Clark-Atlanta 39, Edward Waters 34

UWA 24, Morehouse 16

Southeastern 34, Savannah State 14

Allen 6, Newberry 40

Mississippi College 14, Albany State 28

Elizabeth City State 14, Benedict 58

Central State 41, Winston-Salem 21

Fort Valley State 21, Tuskegee 6

Game(s) Projection: Alabama State over Miles, UWA over Morehouse

Predictions Outcome: 2-0

Notes: SIAC teams played well against teams from outside conferences.

Central State rolled over Winston-Salem in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio.

Lane and Miles played somewhat close games against SWAC opponents Alabama State and UAPB, respectively.

Clark-Atlanta won a close one against Edward Waters.

CIAA

Virginia Union 77, Virginia University Lynchburg 0

Johnson C. Smith 34, Bluefield State 35 OT

Barton 17, Chowan 3

St. Augustine's 13, Tusculum 70

#16 New Haven 20, #8 Bowie State 27

UNC Pembroke 13, Fayetteville State 15

Wingate 21, Shaw 7

Virginia State 19, Lenoir-Rhyne 38

Catawba 44, Livingstone 19

Lincoln (PA) 0, Delaware State 34

Elizabeth City State 14, Benedict 52

Central State 41, Winston-Salem 21

Game(s) Projection: Bowie State over New Haven

Outcome: 1-0

CAA

North Carolina Central 28, North Carolina A&T State 13 | Recap

Hampton 31, Howard 28

Game(s) Projection: NC A&T over NCCU, Howard over Hampton

Outcome: 1-1

OVC

Tennessee State 29, Eastern Washington 36

Game(s) Projection: Eastern Washington over Tennessee State

Prediction Outcome: 1-0

OVERALL PROJECTIONS - WEEK 1: 5-4