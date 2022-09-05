Week 1: HBCU Football Scores, Reports, Rankings | 2022
HBCU football game scores, recaps, and reports from the Week 1 action in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC.
SWAC
- Alabama A&M 0, Alabama-Birmingham 59
- Mississippi Valley 13, Tarleton 29
- Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
- Alabama State 21, Miles 13
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42
- Arkansas State 58, Grambling State 3
- Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0
- Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn State 27
- Prairie View A&M 40, Texas Southern 23 | Recap
- Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 | Recap
The SWAC Rundown
Week 1 had a theme of domination. Either you did or were dominated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
- Jackson State Tigers defanged the Florida &M Rattlers.
- Prairie View Panthers defense tames the Texas Southern Tigers offense.
- Alcorn State loses a heartbreaker.
- Rookie head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. opens the season 2-0.
- Southern has no mercy of Florida Memorial.
- UAPB wins a high-scoring contest.
- Valley's defense had a valiant attempt against Tarleton.
- Grambling and Alabama A&M offenses have work to do.
Game(s) Projection: Jackson State over Florida A&M; Texas Southern over Prairie View
Outcome: 1-1
SWAC POWER RANKING: WEEK 1
Power rankings after Week 1 results in the 2022 regular season. Quite a few big drops after huge losses. Several teams scored and challenged FBS opponents.
- Jackson State (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
- Southern (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
- Alabama State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC)
- Prairie View (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
- Alcorn State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
- Florida A&M (0-2, 0-1 SWAC)
- UAPB (1-0, 0-0 SWAC)
- Texas Southern (0-1, 0-1 SWAC)
- Mississippi Valley State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
- Bethune-Cookman (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
- Grambling State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
- Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
MEAC
- South Carolina State 10, Central Florida 56
- Delaware State 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
- Marshall 55, Norfolk State 3
- Georgia Southern 59, Morgan State 7
- Hampton 31, Howard 28
- North Carolina Central 28, North Carolina A&T State 13 | Recap
Game(s) Projection: NC A&T over NCCU, Howard over Hampton
Outcome: 0-2
Blow the Whistle!
SIAC
- Miles 13, Alabama State 21
- Lane 42, UAPB 48
- Delta State 33, Kentucky State 10
- Clark-Atlanta 39, Edward Waters 34
- UWA 24, Morehouse 16
- Southeastern 34, Savannah State 14
- Allen 6, Newberry 40
- Mississippi College 14, Albany State 28
- Elizabeth City State 14, Benedict 58
- Central State 41, Winston-Salem 21
- Fort Valley State 21, Tuskegee 6
Game(s) Projection: Alabama State over Miles, UWA over Morehouse
Predictions Outcome: 2-0
Notes: SIAC teams played well against teams from outside conferences.
- Central State rolled over Winston-Salem in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio.
- Lane and Miles played somewhat close games against SWAC opponents Alabama State and UAPB, respectively.
- Clark-Atlanta won a close one against Edward Waters.
CIAA
- Virginia Union 77, Virginia University Lynchburg 0
- Johnson C. Smith 34, Bluefield State 35 OT
- Barton 17, Chowan 3
- St. Augustine's 13, Tusculum 70
- #16 New Haven 20, #8 Bowie State 27
- UNC Pembroke 13, Fayetteville State 15
- Wingate 21, Shaw 7
- Virginia State 19, Lenoir-Rhyne 38
- Catawba 44, Livingstone 19
- Lincoln (PA) 0, Delaware State 34
- Elizabeth City State 14, Benedict 52
- Central State 41, Winston-Salem 21
Game(s) Projection: Bowie State over New Haven
Outcome: 1-0
CAA
- North Carolina Central 28, North Carolina A&T State 13 | Recap
- Hampton 31, Howard 28
Game(s) Projection: NC A&T over NCCU, Howard over Hampton
Outcome: 1-1
OVC
- Tennessee State 29, Eastern Washington 36
Game(s) Projection: Eastern Washington over Tennessee State
Prediction Outcome: 1-0