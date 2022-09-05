Skip to main content

Week 1: HBCU Football Scores, Reports, Rankings | 2022

HBCU football game scores, recaps, and reports from the Week 1 action in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC.

Bubba McDowell

SWAC

  • Alabama A&M 0, Alabama-Birmingham 59
  • Mississippi Valley 13, Tarleton 29
  • Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13 
  • Alabama State 21, Miles 13 
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48, Lane 42 
  • Arkansas State 58, Grambling State 3 
  • Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0 
  • Stephen F. Austin 31, Alcorn State 27
  • Prairie View A&M 40, Texas Southern 23 | Recap
  • Jackson State 59, Florida A&M 3 | Recap

The SWAC Rundown

Week 1 had a theme of domination.  Either you did or were dominated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.  

Game(s) Projection:  Jackson State over Florida A&M; Texas Southern over Prairie View

Outcome: 1-1

SWAC POWER RANKING: WEEK 1

Power rankings after Week 1 results in the 2022 regular season. Quite a few big drops after huge losses.  Several teams scored and challenged FBS opponents.

  1. Jackson State (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  2. Southern (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  3. Alabama State (2-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  4. Prairie View (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  5. Alcorn State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  6. Florida A&M (0-2, 0-1 SWAC)
  7. UAPB (1-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  8. Texas Southern (0-1, 0-1 SWAC)
  9. Mississippi Valley State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  10. Bethune-Cookman (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  11. Grambling State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  12. Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
2022 Duke's Mayo Classic, Aggie-Eagles Classic

MEAC

  • South Carolina State 10, Central Florida 56
  • Delaware State 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
  • Marshall 55, Norfolk State 3
  • Georgia Southern 59, Morgan State 7
  • Hampton 31, Howard 28
  • North Carolina Central 28, North Carolina A&T State 13 | Recap

Game(s) Projection: NC A&T over NCCU, Howard over Hampton

Outcome: 0-2

Blow the Whistle!

SIAC

  • Miles 13, Alabama State 21
  • Lane 42, UAPB 48
  • Delta State 33, Kentucky State 10
  • Clark-Atlanta 39, Edward Waters 34
  • UWA 24, Morehouse 16
  • Southeastern 34, Savannah State 14
  • Allen 6, Newberry 40
  • Mississippi College 14, Albany State 28
  • Elizabeth City State 14, Benedict 58
  • Central State 41, Winston-Salem 21
  • Fort Valley State 21, Tuskegee 6

Game(s) Projection: Alabama State over Miles, UWA over Morehouse

Predictions Outcome: 2-0

Notes: SIAC teams played well against teams from outside conferences.  

  • Central State rolled over Winston-Salem in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio.  
  • Lane and Miles played somewhat close games against SWAC opponents Alabama State and UAPB, respectively.
  • Clark-Atlanta won a close one against Edward Waters.

CIAA

  • Virginia Union 77, Virginia University Lynchburg 0
  • Johnson C. Smith 34, Bluefield State 35 OT
  • Barton 17, Chowan 3 
  • St. Augustine's 13, Tusculum 70
  • #16 New Haven 20, #8 Bowie State 27
  • UNC Pembroke 13, Fayetteville State 15
  • Wingate 21, Shaw 7
  • Virginia State 19, Lenoir-Rhyne 38
  • Catawba 44, Livingstone 19
  • Lincoln (PA) 0, Delaware State 34
  • Elizabeth City State 14, Benedict 52
  • Central State 41, Winston-Salem 21

Game(s) Projection:  Bowie State over New Haven

Outcome:  1-0

CAA

  • North Carolina Central 28, North Carolina A&T State 13 | Recap
  • Hampton 31, Howard 28

Game(s) Projection: NC A&T over NCCU, Howard over Hampton

Outcome: 1-1

OVC

  • Tennessee State 29, Eastern Washington 36

Game(s) Projection:  Eastern Washington over Tennessee State

Prediction Outcome: 1-0

OVERALL PROJECTIONS - WEEK 1: 5-4

