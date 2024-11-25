What May Have Led To Prairie View A&M's Decision To Replace Coach Bubba McDowell
HOUSTON - College football can be a harsh and unforgiving business. In less than 24 hours, Coach Bubba McDowell's name and biography were taken down from the Prairie View A&M athletics website.
McDowell leaves the football program after being on The Hill since 2012. He started as an assistant and served his final three years as head coach with a 17-18 record.
The Panthers tied for the SWAC West title in 2022 and 2023. However, due to tie-breaker rules, they only represented the division in the SWAC Football Championship in 2023.
During the 2024 season, the team faced several challenges. A significant injury to their starting quarterback during the game against Texas Southern forced Coach McDowell to frequently switch between Peters and Johnson for most of the season. Additionally, there were issues along both the offensive and defensive lines.
Unfortunately, he could never get the team over the hump and fell to fourth place in the division with a 5-7 overall and 3-5 SWAC record.
The losses to Texas Southern at the Labor Day Classic, combined with an embarrassing overtime defeat at the hands of Southern, and the dropping the final two games of the season didn't help McDowell's argument to remain with the Panthers.
During many observed interactions with Goff, the coach appeared to have a good working relationship. However, rumblings began to swell from alumni, boosters, and fanbase rumblings after losing to Texas Southern and Southern. The ol' ball coach acknowledged midseason to HBCU Legends that the Prairie View faithful's displeasure of losing loomed over the program.
Prairie View A&M University officials installed Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande as the new President on June 1, 2023. One of her first actions was selecting Anton Goff as the Panthers' new Director of Athletics. When a new administration takes office, it is common for changes to occur in key leadership positions.
Last season, McDowell won the SWAC West Division title and played for the SWAC Football Championship against Florida A&M University. The Panthers lost to the Rattlers, who eventually won the Celebration Bowl and the 2023 HBCU Football National Championship.
Finding a new head football coach to replace Bubba McDowell will be a complex task for Goff. The list of probable candidates for the national search is extensive and may not be limited to just a field of HBCU coaches.
Prairie View A&M is an attractive job for a football coach. Excellent facilities, a great stadium, and auxiliary resources are assets a coach can use while recruiting top talent.
Here's a short list: Sam Shade (Miles College), Dr. Alvin Parker (VA Union), K.J. Black (Former PV Star, NFL Assistant), Teddy Keaton (Clark Atlanta), and Dr. Henry Frazier III (Virginia State, Previous PV coach). More candidates will be added.
Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and surrounding states are hotbeds for exceptional football players. Prairie View needs a quarterback. One senior may be available should he choose to leave a current situation.
AD Goff will provide details on how the Panthers will commence with the national search. In the meantime, Coach McDowell will have suitors calling for interviews. Either as an head coach, assistant head coach, or coordinator in a football program.