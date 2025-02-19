Former HBCU Football Coach Promoted To SEC Special Teams Coordinator
Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel promoted Levorn “Chop” Harbin to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, replacing Mike Ekeler, who departed for Nebraska.
Harbin’s journey—from HBCU lineman and assistant coach to SEC coordinator—is a story of resilience. For Tennessee, his elevation signals confidence in homegrown talent and a commitment to sustaining defensive excellence in the Heupel era.
Harbin’s elevation reflects his growing influence within the Volunteers’ program, where he has spent the past four years as a senior defensive analyst and key recruiter under head coach Josh Heupel.
HBCU Roots and Playing Career
Harbin’s football journey began at Morris Brown College, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Atlanta, where he played offensive line in 1994. He later transferred to the University of North Alabama (UNA), contributing to the Lions’ 1995 NCAA Division II national championship team as a three-year letter-winner.
He has a diversified collegiate experience at an HBCU and Division II powerhouses that laid the groundwork for his coaching philosophy, emphasizing grit and adaptability.
Harbin also gained valuable experience at HBCUs while coaching at Tuskegee University as the defensive line coach, special teams coordinator, and recruiting coordinator, as well as at Miles College as the assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Coaching Ascension
Harbin’s coaching career spans over two decades, blending HBCU, FBS, and NFL experience:
- Tuskegee University (2006–2013): As defensive line coach, special teams coordinator, and recruiting coordinator, Harbin helped the Golden Tigers secure back-to-back SIAC titles in 2006 (10-2) and 2007 (12-0). His tenure emphasized player development and defensive discipline.
- Louisiana-Lafayette (2015–2017): Harbin coached defensive tackles and mentored standout players like Joe Dillon, the 2016 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, and All-Sun Belt performer Chris Prater.
- Miles College (2018-19), Auburn (2013–2014, 2019–2020): Harbin honed his recruiting prowess alongside SEC legend Rodney Garner, later reuniting with Garner at Tennessee to build one of the nation’s top defensive lines.
- NFL Scouting: As a pro scout for the Atlanta Falcons (2004–2005), Harbin sharpened his talent evaluation skills, later applying them to identify under-the-radar prospects in college football.
Tennessee Tenure and Promotion
Since joining Tennessee in 2021 as a senior defensive analyst, Harbin has been instrumental in recruiting and player development. Despite being an off-field coach, he earned $325,000 annually—among the highest salaries for analysts in college football—and frequently recruited on the road, filling gaps for other coaches. His promotion underscores his value:
- Recruiting Savvy: Harbin was pivotal in securing commitments from top prospects, including 2025 four-star edge rusher Mariyon Dye, who praised Harbin’s “father figure” mentorship and authenticity.
- Defensive Impact: Collaborating with Garner, Harbin helped Tennessee’s defensive line rank among the SEC’s best, producing NFL-caliber talent like Byron Young and Tyler Baron.
- Special Teams Vision: While new to coordinating special teams, Harbin’s experience as a Tuskegee special teams coordinator and his analytical approach position him to maintain Tennessee’s strong third-phase performance.