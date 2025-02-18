Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Promote Coach Levorn "Chop" Harbin to Outside Linebackers Coach

Tennessee Defensive Analyst Levorn Harbin, left, and Defensive Line coach Rodney Garner chat during the first day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Kns Tennessee Football Practice / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee staff member Levorn Harbin, known best as “Coach Chop,” was promoted to outside linebackers coach. The job became available after Mike Ekeler left for Nebraska to be the special teams coordinator.  A respected recruiter, the Vols were over the moon to offer Coach Chop the promotion. 2025 Tennessee commit Mariyon Dye was impressed with Chop's authenticity and his genuine care for players.

“He keeps it real with you, he is like a father figure for sure. He isn’t always going to tell you everything is right. He is going to tell you what you are doing wrong, and that shows he cares. That is what really stood out to me. He really checks up on me and my family. It is not just about football. That was another big part for me too. It shows that he cares.”

 Dye also admitted that Chop was one of the main reasons he decided to take his talents to Knoxville. 

Prior to Tennessee, Coach Chop had stints coaching at Georgia Southern, Auburn, and Tuskegee University, amongst several others. He also was a scout at the NFL level for the Atlanta Falcons. A grizzled veteran with over 20 years of coaching experience, Vols fans should be very happy about the promotion.

Partnered with linebacker coach Will Inge, Coach Chop plans to continue the dominance of the Vol’s front-seven that it has become known for. 

