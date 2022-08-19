The audit, tax, and advisory firm Grant Thornton and its ambassador Michael Wilbon are on a mission to "grow the game of golf" with HBCU golf programs. Texas Southern, North Carolina A&T, Alabama State, Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M, and North Carolina Central golf teams' student-athletes will receive support "on and off the golf course," Wilbon said in a video announcement.

The Pardon the Interruption co-host and longtime Washington Post columnist enjoys playing the game of golf. He's often chided his co-host, Tony Kornheiser, about their challenges on the golf courses.

Recently, HBCU Legends reported how United Airlines and its president Brett Hart awarded 51 HBCU golf programs travel grants to assist the burden of getting to and from golf tournaments. Hart expects to extend the airline's support into careers outside of golf for HBCU students.

Also, Wells Fargo has created new programs for HBCU and minority golfers in the Washington, D.C. area. NBA Basketball champions Steph Curry is sponsoring the Howard University golf team, and former NBA champion J.R. Smith is a student-athlete playing for the North Carolina A&T Aggies golf program.

Diversity and inclusion is rare for black golf professionals on the PGA and LPGA tours. In 2022, only four blacks (2.3%) of 175 golfers have PGA Tour qualified status - Tiger Woods, Harold Warner III, Cameron Champ, and Joseph Bramlett. In 2021, Mariah Stackhouse was the LPGA's only full-time black golfer on tour. Last season, Cheyenne Woods(Tiger Woods' niece) and Amari Avery qualified for the 76th U.S. Women's Open.

Grant Thornton hasn't announced the terms of the new program for the six HBCU golf programs. It's great to witness how major corporations giving to HBCU golfing is on the rise. The hope is that more golfers will be on the PGA and LPGA tours.

