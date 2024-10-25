Grambling State Battles Texas Southern In Critical SWAC West Clash
HOUSTON, Texas - The Grambling State University football travels to Houston, Texas for an important Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Western Division game versus Texas Southern. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the SWAC Digital Network via YouTube.
GSU (4-3 overall, 1-2 SWAC), who's coming off a 31-21 homecoming win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, looks to stay alive in the SWAC West title race with a victory over TSU.
TSU (2-4, 1-2) is also in desperate need of a win after dropping its previous game against Southern 22-19 in overtime.
HOW TO LISTEN
Fans can also listen to game live on KGRM 91.5 FM and KPCH 99.3 The Peach with Onaje Morris (Play-by-Play), Nathan McCarter (Analyst) and Ta'Mya Johnson (Sideline).
Game Preview
All-Time Series: GSU leads, 48-19-3
Last Meeting: W, 35-23 (Sept. 23, 2023 in Grambling, La.)
THE MATCH-UP
Grambling State (4-3 overall, 1-2 SWAC) travels to Houston, Texas in search of its second conference win of the season when it takes on Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday evening at Shel Energy Stadium in a must-win game for both teams. Saturday's game will be the 71st meeting between GSU and TSU. Grambling State leads the all-time series 48-19-3.
BACK ON THE WINNING TRACK
• After suffering back-to-back heartbreaking losses, Grambling State got back to its winning ways with a 31-21 homecoming victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Tigers rolled up 310 yards on total offense with 175 coming through the air and 130 coming via the run game.
• GSU starting quarterback Myles Crawley was an efficient 15-of-25 for 170 yards and one touchdown. His top receiving target was Javon Robinson who caught four passes for 28 yards, but it was tight end Marquis Harris who led the receiving corps in yards with one catch for 71 yards and a TD. Backup QB Ashton Frye also saw action, completing 3-of-5 passes for five yards.
• Three GSU running backs found the end zone on Saturday, with Ke'Travion Hargrove, Tre Bradford and Dedrick Talbert all finding pay dirt. Hargrove led the Tigers with 75 yards on 10 carries.
• Andrew Jones and David Jones led the Grambling State defense. Andrew Jones registered a game-high 12 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. David Jones registered nine total stops, 0.5 TFLs and an interception.
THE OPPONENT
• Texas Southern enters Saturday's game off a bye week. In its previous game, TSU fell to Southern 22-19 in overtime. Texas Southern led 19-12 with 26 seconds remaining, but a blocked punt led to a late SU touchdown, forcing the extra period.
• TSU ranks 11th in the SWAC in total offense (251.0 ypg), but is fourth in defense (333.8 ypg)
THIS DEFENSE CAN SCORE
• Grambling State's defense is second the nation defensive touchdowns (4). The Tigers lead the SWAC in interceptions (12) and total takeaways (20). GSU is second in fumbles recovered (8). Brenden Barley is tied for fifth in the nation in interceptions with three.
LAST 5 Games vs. UAPB
9/23/23 - GSU 35-14
11/12/22 - TSU 41-7
10/16/21 - GSU 34-20
11/2/19 - GSU 55-20
10/13/18 - GSU 34-21
PREVIOUS MEETING
• The Grambling State University football used a strong ground attack, putting up 282 rushing yards, to run past Texas Southern 35-23 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
• Chance Williams led the GSU rushers with 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Floyd Chalk also had a big day, carrying the ball 19 times for 96 yards and two TDs.
• As an offense, Grambling State gained 477 total yards. Starting QB Myles Crawley once again had an efficient outing, completing 14-of-23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
• On the defensive side of the ball, GSU put up its strongest performance of year, allowing a season-low 271 yards. Lewis Matthews led the G-Men with another double-digit tackle game, making 11 total stops.
SWAC WEEKLY AWARDS
• Andrew Jones was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Jones, the SWAC's leading tackler, was once again a dominant force for the GSU defense. He tallied a game-high 12 total tackles with 4.5 for loss in the Tigers' 31-21, Homecoming Day win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The losses dropped ball carriers 23 yards, and they included a half-sack as well as a fourth-down stop that switched possession to the GSU offense.
• Johnny Schifano was named the SWAC Special Teams Player of the Year. Schifano had a big day punting the ball for Grambling, flipping the field and pinning UAPB deep in its own territory on Saturday. He punted the ball six times for an average of 42.0 yards per punt, with a long of 60 yards. He placed five punts inside the Golden Lions' 15-yard line with two punts being downed at the 1-yard line and one being downed at the 5-yard line.
THE GROUND ATTACK
• The Grambling State run game has started get going. In GSU's game versus Alcorn State on Oct. 12, the Tigers ran for a season-high 157 yards. Grambling State put together its second-best rushing performance in last weekend's game versus UAPB, racking up 135 yards.
ROBINSON CONTINUES TO LEAD
• Wide Receiver Javon Robinson currently leads the GSU receiving corps with 28 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown. He currently ranks fifth in the SWAC in receptions and sixth in receiving yards. He's also has seven kickoff returns for 207 yards.
• Robinson was the 2023 SWAC Freshman of the Year.
ANDREW JONES - TACKLES LEADER
• Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the SWAC and the nation. Jones leads the SWAC in total tackles (72) and tackles for loss (12.0). He's averaging a league-leading 10.3 tackles per game.
THE "BOOT" IS HOME
• Grambling State's roster features 60 players from the state of Louisiana. This year's team is also full of new faces with 68 new players wearing the black & gold this season.
SWAC PREDICTIONS
• Grambling State was picked to finish third in the SWAC Western Division in the preseason projections. Alcorn State was projected to come in first with Prairie View A&M tabbed for second. Behind GSU in was Southern in fourth place Arkansas-Pine-Bluff in fifth and Texas Southern in sixth.
