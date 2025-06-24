Wilberforce Firmly Commits To Gymnastics Amid Fisk And Talladega Program Closures
Wilberforce University's President, Dr. Vann R. Newkirk, gave the school's team his unwavering support in the wake of Talladega and Fisk closing down their gymnastic programs.
"I'm coming to let you know that gymnastics at Wilberforce University is here to stay," Dr. Newkirk said. "We are like granite. Our program is tough. We're looking to win championships," he added, instilling a sense of hope and optimism.
Fisk University launched the first-ever HBCU gymnastics program nearly four years ago. The following season, Talladega joined the Lady Bulldogs. Last year, Wilberforce introduced its gymnastics squad to the world, but Talladega closed after one season.
The situation at Fisk University is quite unusual. Gymnast Morgan Price quickly became known as the superstar of HBCU gymnastics, her achievements shining a bright light on the sport. She won individual gold medals at events and national meets, a testament to her talent and dedication.
Kyrstin Johnson of Talladega won the gold medal at the 2024 USAG event, as Price took home gold in the floor and beam. After Talladega shut down, Johnson joined Temple University's gymnastics team.
Over the past three seasons, Morgan Price was the "Queen" of Division II gymnastics by winning two all-around gymnastics titles at the USAG national competitions in 2024 and 2025. In addition, she swept April's event by winning all of the apparatus routines — vault, floor, uneven bars, and balance beam.
Shortly after Price's victory in Shreveport, Louisiana, the nation's first HBCU gymnastics program announced it would "discontinue" the sport following the 2026 season.
Wilberforce should feel optimistic about women's gymnastics since Diamond Cook and Morgan Price earned First-Team All-American honors at the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational.
Cook could be one of the favorites to take over for Price who officially transferred from Fisk to Arkansas in May.
WHY THE CLOSURES?
The proverbial "lack of financial resources" has been the primary reason why both gymnastics teams chose to close down.
However, in a letter to alumni, Fisk University's director of athletics, Valencia Jordan, stated:
"Currently, gymnastics is not an HBCUAC-sanctioned sport, resulting in considerable challenges for the university to schedule competitions and build a robust recruiting pipeline."
She continued, "While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference."
Corrine Tarver abruptly vacated her role as head coach at Fisk University in February. In an interview with Mia Berry of Andscape, Tarver refuted the claim of recruiting challenges.
"The rationale they're using for why they dropped the team is ridiculous, and it's shortsighted. If it's true, then they didn't bother to get to know what was going on in the program because recruiting was not an issue," Tarver told Andscape. She then stated, "I didn't have to reach out to girls for recruiting...they wanted to come to Fisk."
A Fisk University alum, who was instrumental in launching the program, was left feeling "stunned" by the university's decision. His disappointment echoes the sentiments of many who had high hopes for the future of HBCU gymnastics.
At Talladega, money was the challenge for the struggling HBCU. The parents, supporters, and student-athletes petitioned and raised money to help keep the program alive, but to no avail.
CAN WILBERFORCE STAY THE COURSE?
"This program is one that we funded, and we plan to keep on funding. We are the last HBCU gymnastics team standing, and we are proud and happy to carry that banner," Dr. Newkirk emphatically said.
Whether or not Wilberforce stays true to its word isn't the issue. After Price won back-to-back championships, where were the financial commitments/sponsorship from gymnastics corporations, past gymnasts, or an apparel manufacturer to a successful program?
The HBCU community shares fault, to a point. Very little recognition and financial support was there for Fisk and Talladega. There is also very little media coverage.
Additional Gymnastics Coverage:
Fisk Gymnastics Plans To Shut Down At The End Of 2026 Season
HOUSTON — HBCU gymnastics will lose its flagship program at the end of the 2026 season. It's a tremendous blow to HBCU gymnastics as a second program will shutter due to financial stress.
College Gym News has reported the Fisk Gymnastics program will shut down after the 2025 season. According to the report, "Fisk plans to discontinue its women's gymnastics program following the conclusion of the 2026 season, according to an email sent Friday afternoon."
Morgan Price, two-time All-Around USGA National Champion, recently transferred from Fisk to the University of Arkansas, joining her sister Frankie Price and the Gymbacks program. She also swept the individual apparatus events with gold medals at the 2025 USGA Championship event in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Fisk director of athletics, Valencia Jordan, stated: "While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference. Fisk is grateful for the hard work, dedication, and tenacity of its gymnasts, staff members, and coaches who made this program possible."
The program at Fisk has faced challenges regarding resources for training and traveling to events. Founding gymnastics coach Corrine Tarver left her position during the middle of the 2024 season. It is anticipated that an announcement will be made stating that Tarver will be coaching at a school on the East Coast for the 2025-26 season.
Fisk's founding gymnasts expect to graduate at the end of the 2025-26 season. Most of the young ladies are honor students at the HBCU, despite the trials and tribulations the program has faced since its launch in 2022.
Talladega College Gymnastics ended its program after one season. Top gymnast Krystin Johnson joined the Temple University team in 2024. She won a gold medal at the 2014 USGA Championship in the vault competition.
Wilberforce Gymnastics launched in January of 2025, making it the third HBCU gymnastics program created. Last season, Diamond Cook, earned First-Team All-American honors for delivering an outstanding performance at the Championship competition.
HBCU Legends will have more details on the future of the Fisk University Gymnastics program.