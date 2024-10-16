HBCU Football: Hampton Pirates Coach Gets Well-Deserved Promotion
The Hampton University Pirates have been one of the country's most surprising HBCU football teams this season. This past April, former coach Robert Prunty and the university "mutually agreed to part ways," according to a statement released by Hampton's director of athletics, Anthony D. Henderson.
Prunty registered a 26-29 record in five seasons leading the Pirates football program. Then AD Henderson made one of the most impactful decisions for the team - he elevated running backs and special teams coach Trent Boykin as the new "interim" head football coach.
Henderson visited the team on Tuesday. The school announced on social media that the "interim" tag will no longer apply to Coach Boykin, and he is "now officially leading as Head Coach.
The Pirates have posted a 3-3 record this season. Contrary to beliefs, it is a solid achievement for Boykin to accomplish with a team seemingly in a state of free fall during spring recruitment when Prunty left the program.
Three straight wins against Virginia Union, Norfolk State, and Howard propelled the Pirates into the Top 10 HBCU Football nationwide rankings from several outlets, including HBCU Legends.
In Week 7, Hampton lost a close game to 25th-ranked Rhode Island, 46-44. It was a hard-fought road game, but Boykin's team may continue to shock other teams like NC A&T, Elon, Villanova, Towson, Richmond, and Albany, who remain on the schedule.
As the CAA conference battles approach, Coach Boykin has assembled an excellent team with hopes of restoring the Hampton Pirates program to dominance.