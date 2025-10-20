HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: PRAIRIE VIEW CONTROLS SWAC WEST, STARS AT HOMECOMING -WEEK 8
HBCU football in Week 8 featured several significant SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA Homecoming Battles while most of the MEAC teams were idle.
Prairie View A&M felt disrespected by Southern as they scheduled its Homecoming with the Panthers. Big mistake. Coach Tremaine Jackson didn't like it, making sure the Panthers defense would shutdown the Jaguars in front of their homecoming crowd. PV controls the SWAC West, 4-0.
However, Texas Southern is breathing down the Panthers' necks, winning its fourth-straight game. The Tigers are now 3-1 in the SWAC West.
Grambling State's running back Tre Bradford scored the game-winning touchdown for the G-Men with under 2 minutes remaining in the contest. Grambling improves to 4-3, 1-2 in the conference.
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL TOP 10 - WEEK 8
- Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC)
- North Carolina Central (5-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- South Carolina State (4-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- Alabama State (4-2, 1-1 SWAC)
- Prairie View A&M (5-2, 4-0 SWAC)
- Delaware State (4-3, 0-0 MEAC)
- VA Union (6-1, 4-0 CIAA)
- Texas Southern (4-3, 3-1 SWAC)
- Benedict (5-0, 4-0 SIAC)
- Albany State (6-1, 5-0 SIAC)
Honorable mention: Johnson C. Smith (6-1), Grambling State (4-3, 1-2 SWAC)
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL CO-HBCU PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - RB CURTIS ALLEN & QB RJ JOHNSON
Homecoming's outstanding performances headlined our two HBCU Football National Players of the Week.
- VA Union running back Curtis Allen continued his torrid pace on the gridiron this season. He rushed 24 times for 212 yards, scoring three touchdowns to thrill the Homecoming crowd at Hovey Field in Richmond, Virginia.
- RJ Johnson led the Florida A&M Rattlers to protect Bragg Memorial Stadium against the Alcorn State Braves. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 323 passing yards and one touchdown.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS IN WEEK 8
- Grambling State running Tre Bradford rushed 25 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns as the G-Men defeated UAPB, 20-16. His final touchdown was the game winner.
- Texas Southern wide receiver Kerien Charlo caught four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
- Texas Southern running backfield rushed 42 times for 306 yards and 4 TDs: Athen Renfro (94 yards, 1 TD), Jonathan Lewis (92 yards, 2 TD), Jordan Davis (54 yards), Da'Veon Ford (39 yards, 1 TD), KJ Cooper (29 yards).
- Southern Jaguars running back Trey Holly rushed 21 times for 99 yards.
- VA Union quarterback RJ Rosales completed 14 of 20 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the 66-21 victory over the Lincoln Lions.
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 8
- Kentucky State 17, Franklin Pierce University 14 - Final
- Bowie State 42, Bluefield State 37 - Final
- Johnson C. Smith 52, Shaw 0 - Final
- Lincoln (PA) 21, Virginia Union 66 - FINAL
- Livingstone 10, Winston-Salem State 42 - Final
- Elizabeth City State 20, Virginia State 24 - Final
- Tuskegee 3, Albany State 7 - Final
- Lane 7, Morehouse 31- FINAL
- Kentucky Christian 35, Central State 27 - Final
- Savannah State 0, Fort Valley State7 - Q2
- Clark Atlanta 20, Miles 24 Q4
- Benedict 3, Edward Waters 7 - Q1
- Virginia-Lynchburg 10, Texas Southern 61 - FINAL
- Grambling State 20, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 16 - FINAL
- Lincoln 0, Mississippi Valley State 41 - FINAL
- Alcorn State 28, Florida A&M 33 - FINAL
- Prairie View A&M 24, Southern 3- FINAL
- Howard 7, Tennessee State 24 - FINAL