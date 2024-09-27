HBCU-MLB Partnership: The Game-Changing Story Behind New Baseball and Softball Fields
HOUSTON — A bold move by Dr. Kevin Granger brought to life a partnership that created new baseball and softball fields for Texas Southern University and a local high school.
Texas Southern University in partnership with the Houston Astros Foundation will begin construction on the HBCU's new baseball and softball stadiums. Dr. Kevin Granger, VP of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Southern, told HBCU Legends that the project could be estimated between $7M to $9M upon completion.
The new baseball stadium will have a new pressbox, concession stand, signage, lighting, and increased seating for up to 1,080 spectators. The softball field will allow 480 fans. "We can start looking for stadium naming rights and signage on scoreboards and around the field. We'll get a little more aggressive now in the development phase."
Dr. Granger noted that "adjustments will be necessary lengthwise" to comply with NCAA rules for baseball and softball fields. "Once they get the facility up and get the fields ready, we can actually be over there to start practicing."
The official groundbreaking ceremony will have representatives of both organizations in attendance to announce the exciting development on Thursday, Oct. 3.
How The HBCU-MLB Collaboration Began
It all started at a golf tournament, according to Dr. Granger. "President Young sent me and our golf players to the Shell Open that the Astros sponsored at the time," Granger said. "While I was there, I had the opportunity to have a conversation with Mr. [Jim] Crane," the owner of the Houston Astros.
"I asked Mr. Crane about assisting us in building a stadium. He originally agreed to help you redo the McGregor Park field where we play. I said, with all due respect, Mr. Crane, I want something now for ourselves [at Texas Southern]. I'm talking about building our own. Once I spoke to him, we had a lot of meetings with Enos Cabell and Paula Harris, who is over at the Astros Foundation. Once we got the green light directly from Mr. Crane, I knew we had the opportunity to make it happen."
The collaboration between the Texas Southern University Baseball and Softball programs and the Houston Astros demonstrates a commitment to enhancing opportunities for student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
"TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to having their own stadium on campus," Paula Harris, Vice President of Community Affairs and Director of the Astros Foundation, stated in 2023.
Impact on Texas Southern University
Dr. Granger highlighted another vital alliance with Yates High School in the Houston Independent School District (HISD), contributing to the rapid development of the new baseball and softball fields.
"We have a partnership with Yates High School. It's a 30-year lease on the land at the corner of Cleburne and Sampson Streets, directly across from the Texas Southern campus. They were already set up for baseball and softball at Yates High School. We could take over those fields with our partnership agreement with the HISD. I had attended a board meeting with their superintendent to gain approval."
The new facilities will provide a convenient venue for TSU baseball and softball players, reducing the need to travel for practice and games off campus. Also, Yates High School's baseball and softball teams will have a state-of-the-art facility where they can practice and play games in the heart of Third Ward Houston.
Next, TSU hopes to bring an indoor practice facility for the football team and marching band.
Texas Southern has already demonstrated its commitment to upgrading the athletic department's facilities with a new workout and training center, golf simulation equipment, a new gymnasium scoreboard, and more exciting plans.
Stadium Details
The new baseball and softball stadiums for Texas Southern University will feature:
Location: Corner of Cleburne and Sampson Streets, across from the TSU East Garage
Capacity: 1,080 seats for baseball, 480 for softball
Shared amenities: Concession stand, locker rooms, press boxes, and lighting for night games
Baseball stadium: Additional VIP seating for 80 spectators
Both stadiums are set to open in the spring of 2026, ushering in a new era for Texas Southern Baseball and Softball.
Groundbreaking Ceremony
The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas Southern University Baseball and Softball Stadiums will take place:
Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
Time: 11:00 AM CT
Location: Corner of Cleburne & Sampson Streets
Attendees will include TSU President James W. Crawford III, TSU Board of Regents members, university administrators, athletic staff, Houston Astros front office representatives, and Houston ISD staff.
This collaborative effort between an HBCU, Major League Baseball's Houston Astros, and Houston Independent School District demonstrates a commitment to advancing collegiate sports and providing equal opportunities for student-athletes. The new stadiums will benefit Texas Southern University, HISD, and contribute to the growth and development of HBCU athletics.