HBCU Receives Potential Explosive Threat Via Email

East coast HBCU sent out a campus wide alert regarding a potential explosive threat.

Morgan State University - Tyler Hall
UPDATE: 12:35 PM CT - Alabama A&M University issued a safety alert after a potential explosive threat. The institution is urging the campus community to avoid the J.F. Drake Learning Resources Center as the authorities investigate.

Morgan State University officials announced on Tuesday, September 30, that the Richardson Library had to be evacuated after the university received an email threat suggesting the presence of a potential explosive device.

University officials immediately restricted access to the building as the Morgan State University Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department began a thorough inspection of the facility.

It's a growing concern because HBCUs have been receiving an increasing number of potential on-campus threats from outside sources in September.

The Morgan State University administration released this statement:

Morgan State University received an email threat indicating a potential explosive device in the Richardson Library. At this time, the building has been evacuated and access is temporarily restricted. The Baltimore Police Department has been notified, and—as with all threats—the Morgan State University Police Department is taking the matter very seriously. Officers are actively inspecting each floor of the library.

We urge all members of the campus community to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice or until an official all-clear has been issued. The safety and well-being of our campus remain our highest priority. Please remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings. As always, if you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity immediately to the Morgan State University Police Department.

Morgan State University Police Department can be reached at 443-885-3103.

HBCU Legends will continue to monitor this developing story.

Previous Threats On HBCUs In September

Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Alabama State University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University, have received potential threats to their respective campuses, prompting their administrations to enact immediate safety measures and disruptions to regular campus activities.

CURRENT LISTS OF HBCUS AFFECTED BY POTENTIAL THREATS

  1. Bethune-Cookman
  2. Southern University
  3. Clark Atlanta
  4. Alabama State University
  5. Hampton University
  6. Virginia State University
  7. Spelman (shelter in place)
  8. Morehouse (shelter in place)

UPDATE: 12:40 PM CT

Bethune-Cookman has cancelled classes and locked down the campus.

UPDATE:12:15 PM CT

Clark Atlanta University on lockdown while Morehouse and Spelman has a "shelter in place" advisory.

UPDATE: 11:50 AM CT

Southern University A&M

The Southern University location in Baton Rouge is on lockdown due to a potential threat:

“Southern University and A&M College has received a potential threat to campus safety and is on lockdown. The lockdown applies to the entire Baton Rouge landmass, which also includes Southern University Law Center, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Southern University Laboratory School. If you are on campus, you should shelter in place until further notice, as the University is working with law enforcement agencies.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911. If you are not already on the landmass, do not travel to the landmass.”

Alabama State University

Alabama State University (ASU) is currently on lockdown following a reported threat to the campus. All activities have been suspended, and students and staff have been instructed to remain indoors or avoid the campus until further notice.

“We are working in close coordination with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to assess the situation and to ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader ASU community,” a spokesperson for the university said. “The safety of our Hornet family is our highest priority.” - Per WBRC

The university is closely collaborating with law enforcement and has increased security measures as a precaution.

Virginia State University

Virginia State University (VSU) is also on lockdown due to a similar threat received on Thursday morning. All classes have been canceled, and VSU employees are instructed to work remotely.

VSU
Students are advised to stay indoors and monitor their VSU emails for updates, while those off-campus should avoid coming to campus at this time.

Hampton University

Hampton University has responded to a potential threat by canceling all non-essential activities, including classes and campus events, on Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12.

Hampton University Announcement
The campus community is encouraged to hold meetings remotely, and all non-essential personnel have been instructed to leave campus. Enhanced security measures are now in effect as the university works with local officials to monitor the situation and provide updates by the end of the business day.

All three universities prioritize the safety of their students, faculty, and staff and are maintaining ongoing communication about the evolving situation.

