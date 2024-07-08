Congratulations to the 2024 Baseball All-GCAC First Team!



C Armando Jackson- Talladega College

DH Ivan Del Villar- Wiley University

1B Miguel Oropeza - Talladega College

2B Amir Mason- Wiley University