HBCUAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes' Four Pillars Are Thriving Beyond Expectations For The Conference
HOUSTON — "Unprecedented" defines Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes' tenure from Day 1 as the commissioner of the re-branded Gulf Coach Athletic Conference (GCAC), now known as the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC). The new motto, "Where Winners Thrive," mirrors the self-described "The Athletics Strategist" goals of the once struggling HBCU league.
"Strategic planning is a process of talking to a number of different groups," Dr. Barnes told HBCU Legends. "Key constituent groups will be impacted by decisions and transitions that organization will be looking to make." Her team focused on three strategic pillars for the conference to achieve:
- Brand Identity
- Grow The Conference To 16 Members
- Strategic Partnerships
- Financial Sustainability
PILLAR ONE: REBRAND
"Pillar 1. Let's deal with this brand identity and look at potentially a name change and a brand overhaul," Dr. Barnes noted.
As GCAC rebranded itself to the HBCU Athletic Conference, the guidance and ingenuity of a marketing firm partnered with Dr. Barnes and the Presidents' Council. "1035, a black-owned branding company out of Atlanta, was working with us. It was our focus group conversation. Everybody wants to be committed to the brand. We had to figure out how to continue to deliver on the strategic plan put forward as a team."
The new HBCUAC comprises storied institutions such as Dillard, Fisk, Southern of New Orleans (SUNO), Stillman, Rust, Talladega, Tougaloo, Wiley, Philander Smith, Oakwood, Voorhees, Wilberforce, and the University of the Virgin Islands.
PILLAR TWO: GROWTH
Pillar 2 began to move forward with the addition of three new member institutions:
- Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Voorhees University in Denmark, South Carolina
- Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio
"We need to be able to thrive. Right? The right size number for our strategic plan is sixteen. The second strategic pillar that was a part of that plan was membership growth to sixteen institutions by 2025. So, I must get two more schools this year so we could at least meet the timeline."
PILLAR THREE: PARTNERSHIPS
Dr. Barnes addressed the issue of partnerships during her first few months as commissioner. Her first new alliances were brilliant moves as the league grew its basketball and baseball tournaments, with Hope Credit Union becoming the title sponsor.
Next, Todd Brown (CEO) and Hardy Pelt (CRO) of Urban Edge Network partnered to deliver digital streaming technology for the HBCU conference's sports and educational events via the HBCU Plus app. In addition, the conference's schools would have a channel to spotlight the sports activities that alums, fans, and family members rarely saw.
"First, shout out to Hope Credit Union, the first corporate partner that believed before they actually saw any real evidence. All my conversations with Bill were a dream. Hope will forever be our founding partner."
"As far as our media rights. The relationship with Urban Edge Network and HBCU Plus put the gas on it." Dr. Barnes continued, "If you've had a chance to watch our championships, the team that they've hired to produce on behalf is just amazing as you look at our championships and look at the quality. It's really important that you show up well in the market." Urban Edge Network has allowed a small sports conference to fully control the programming and ad revenue shared with the broadcasting network. It was a pioneering collaboration that paid huge dividends to the HBCUAC and UEN.
PILLAR FOUR: FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
Dr. Barnes expressed gratitude for the HBCUAC's partnership with Hope Credit Union. They agreed to sponsorships and offered assistance with the sports league's growth plan. "I am super grateful to Bill Bynum (CEO) and his team for their belief and support. Our missions are very much aligned. They serve under-resourced communities as well as in terms of financial services and banking. Just like HBCUs are serving, 90-something percent of eligible students need that support from low-income homes. So when you start looking at the populations you're serving, it makes sense for us to need a partnership."
With the four pillars of the HBCUAC etched in stone, Dr. Barnes' progressive mission is as almost impressive as her action. As she would tell you from her days on the basketball court, "I won't talk as much as show you the scoreboard at the end of the game." Currently, she's far from the endgame with the HBCUAC. Still, her recent achievement proves her unprecedented moves will position her as one of the country's most influential sports conference leaders.
Dr. Kiki Barnes and the HBCUAC are indeed "Where Winners Thrive."