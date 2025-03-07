HBCU Legends

Texas Southern University Athletics Soars To Historic APR Mark

TSU sets its highest Academic Progress Rate score in the school's history.

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern University Tigers Football Team
Texas Southern University Tigers Football Team / Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends
In this story:

The Texas Southern University Department of Athletics, led by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger, has announced a historic achievement. The athletics department's student-athletes reached an all-time high in the 2023-24 Academic Progress Rate (APR) with a single-year score of 979.

"I am extremely proud of the academic achievements of our student-athletes," Dr. Granger told HBCU Legends. "The commitment of our coaching staff, academic and compliance departments, along with the dedication of our student-athletes, demonstrates our shared mission of prioritizing academic excellence here at Texas Southern University."

Texas Southern Athletics Soars To Historic APR Milestone
Texas Southern Athletics Soars To Historic APR Milestone / Credit: Texas Southern Athletics

The Academic Progress Rate (APR) evaluates student-athletes' eligibility, graduation, and retention rates each semester or academic term. It provides a clear picture of each team's academic performance across all sports.

To qualify for postseason play, all teams must achieve a minimum academic threshold of 930. Teams that consistently perform below this standard may face penalties by the NCAA.

"I would also like to extend my gratitude to everyone on campus for their support and encouragement, which inspire our student-athletes to reach their full potential. Their accomplishments have set a high standard as we continue to pursue excellence both in athletics and in academics," Dr. Granger remarked.

The NCAA reported the national average was 984 for the 2022-23 cycle. Credit Texas Southern for coming close to that mark with 979. Several of the department's athletic teams attained the 1,000 APR mark for the past cycle, where the NCAA will publicly recognize their achievement.

Dr. Granger noted, "I must give a special thanks to our Academic Enhancement team and Compliance Departments for working with our student-athletes daily to ensure they're put in a position to succeed. Led by Miss Kimberly Evans and Mr. Michael Moleta, we have 300-plus student-athletes in our department, and having to keep track of each one academically is challenging but rewarding at the same time when everyone performs their task."

This news underscores Texas Southern University's continued academic achievements. The athletic department received the SWAC's Academic Success Award for the 2023-24 and 2021-22 academic years.

Texas Southern University's men's and women's basketball teams will end their regular season play at Prairie View A&M on Saturday, March 8. Tip-off at 1 PM CT.

Published |Modified
