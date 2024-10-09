REPORT: Tennessee State's Ice Hockey Team Faces Financial Concerns
Tennessee State University, a trailblazer in the HBCU community, is facing an urgent financial crisis with the launch of the first Division I men's ice hockey program. As reported by Meredith Turits of Front Office Sports, the situation is dire, and immediate action is needed to ensure the program's success.
The Tigers are gearing up for their inaugural season, set for 2025-2026. This season holds the promise of exciting games and potential victories, marking a significant milestone in TSU's sports history.
In April, the school appointed Dominique Abercrombie as the first black male hockey coach in the NCAA Division I. Unfortunately, Tennessee State is unprepared to handle the upcoming season. Why? Mainly because they are handling a "financial emergency caused by budget mismanagement," Turits reports.
Approximately two weeks ago, reports of structural deficits, state underfunding for the past 30 years in an amount of $2.1 billion, mismanaged federal relief funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, faulty scholarship offerings, a drop in enrollment, and outdated financial controls have caught up with the university.
The NHL Industry Growth Fund's feasibility study identified significant financial challenges in developing a new athletic program. Understanding the complexities drew support from the Nashville Predators, who will offer the Tigers one of the team's Ford Ice Centers facilities and other resources. Additionally, Coach Abercrombie's salary is currently the only one fully covered by the university.
Realizing that the team will travel to the Midwest and northern cities for games, the university's athletic department will require additional funding to cover lodging, logistics, and other related expenses. TSU has two additional partners, MKurtz Consulting and College Hockey Inc.
Before the puck drops and the initial investment of almost $2.5 million ends, the TSU Tigers should strive to establish a competitive men's ice hockey team to attract additional sponsors for funding.
