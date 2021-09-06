5 MEAC Coaches Quotes & Notes - Sept. 6

September 6, 2021
MEAC Coaches Quotes & Notes - Sept. 6

Five quotes from MEAC coaches from Monday's press conferences after Week 1.
The head coaches of the MEAC shared time with the media today. After Week 1's set of games, the coaches are preparing their players for Week 2 battles. Several programs will square off against talent in larger and well-established FBS and Power 5 programs.   

Five Coaches Quotes from Sept. 6 Press Conference

FB_2971.jfif

Coach Oliver - NCCU

Coach Trei Oliver of North Carolina Central spoke about limiting penalties while facing the Thundering Herd of Marshall in Week 2.

We can't play a team like this and have 14 penalties like we had against Alcorn. That was heartbreaking. To have 14 penalties and playing good teams, you cannot do that. So first and foremost, we have to clean that up," Coach Oliver insisted.

Guthrie

Coach Milstead - Delaware State

Delaware State's head coach Rod Milstead is fresh off a 32-24 win against Bowie State. Defensive back Guthrie's pick-six was the difference in the game for the Hornets' victory.  

milstead

The players will travel for a matchup against the Georgetown Hoyas. "They haven't played and haven't played since 2019. So, that's the only film that we have on them. They have our spring film, of course. I'm quite sure they have that film from Saturday. So they have a lot to look at from our recent film. We're going to go out and focus on what Delaware State does best and adjust when needed." 

Durant

Coach Pugh - South Carolina State

Coach Pugh's Bulldogs of South Carolina State fell in a 42-41 nail-biter to Alabama A&M's Bulldogs and outstanding quarterback Aqueel Glass. State's defense allowed Glass to pass for 426 yards and four touchdowns.   

Screenshot 2021-09-06 092948

The always entertaining Pugh said this about Glass, "I don't know if I can speak to defending him. He thought of football for 400 yards against us, then ran to football. Pugh continued, "I can tell you this, he's one of the top guys that we played against in my time here. He's a quality player who can do a little bit of everything. So, he's one of the top guys that we played against." 

Norfolk State.jfif

Coach Odums - Norfolk State

Toledo handed Norfolk State a bitter 49-10 loss. The weekend's antagonist won't be any easier for the Spartans to travel to Raliegh-Durham to meet Wake Forest. "we're playing one of the top group of six schools, and of course, we're playing a member of the ACC, which is power five," stated Odums. "I think it is a great challenge for us. I think it is a great opportunity. Wake Forest is a very good football team."

Coach Tyrone Wheatley

Coach Wheatley - Morgan State

Townson's defense shut out Morgan State in the season opener, 31-0. Coach Whitley was positive in his assessment of the Bears' future. One of the silver linings is that we made some mistakes. And the great thing about football is you get a second chance. Get a do-over. As the golfers say, you get a mulligan," noted Wheatley. He believes the defeat "was a humbling experience for them."

Screenshot 2021-09-06 092948
