Jackson State Squeaks Out Win Over FAMU in Orange Blossom Classic

Jackson State Squeaks By FAMU in Orange Blossom Classic
In the renewed Orange Blossom Classic, the Florida A&M University played host to their new SWAC conference foe Jackson State University.
FAMU had not played a football contest in 653 days. Deion Sanders' squad was competitive throughout the SWAC's spring session.
The Tigers opened the season with Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback and his other son Shilo Sanders at safety.
The freshman quarterback finished the game 17-23, 219 yards, 0 TD.
The Tigers and Rattlers played an uneven first half filled with fumbles and missed opportunities.
FAMU scored first off a Romo-Martinez field goal to go up 3-0 after a 10-play, 23-yard scoring drive in 4:55 minutes.
Shedeur Sanders had a shaky first quarter after fumbling on a promising drive. The quarterback capped off a second-quarter 10-play, 69- yard drive with a 2-yard plunge to lead 7-3.
The Rattlers Romo-Martinez was called on to save a stalled possession and booted a 30-yard field goal to inch closer to the Tigers, 7-6.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.
Sanders took over in the 4th quarter on the Tigers' eight-yard line. After a false-start penalty, Sanders gave them breathing room when his pass to Rucker was flagged for pass interference against the Rattlers. They marched 11-plays and 77 yards but were stuffed by FAMU's defensive front-seven and turned over the football on downs.
Muratovic took over the signal-calling in the 4th quarter and extended the final drive with 3rd down conversions. A penalty pushed FAMU back on a crucial 4th and 6. DB Hayne tackled WR Hunter short of the first down.
JSU leaked 2:59 minutes off the clock before FAMU's true freshman had 1:18 to mount a scoring drive. The Tigers stopped the drive several plays later with a sack on 4th down and 10 seconds remaining.
Jackson State squeaked out a low-scoring win over FAMU, 7-6. Florida A&M is 0-1 in their SWAC debut, and JSU is 1-0 in conference play.
Former NFL wide receivers Ochocinco and Terrell Owens were on the sidelines at the game.
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
JSU
- QB Shedeur Sanders: 18-24, 221 yards, 152.4 passer rating; 1 rushing TD
- RB Pickett: 15 rushes, 62 yards
- WR Lanier: 6 receptions, 61 yards, 7 targets
- WR Rucker: 3 receptions, 83 yards, 4 targets
FAMU
- QB McKay: 18-29, 78 yards, 84.7 passer rating
- QB Muratovic: 5-12, 47 yards, 74.6 passer rating
- RB Bonnett: 15 rushes, 76 yards
- WR Hunter: 7 receptions, 49 yards
BATTLE OF THE BANDS
At first, I called it a draw, but FAMU simulating a basketball players' dunk put them over the top!