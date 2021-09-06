MEAC Offensive and Defensive Player Honors in Week 1

September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

MEAC Offensive and Defensive Players of Week 1

The MEAC announced its offensive and defensive players of the week after Week 1.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

MEAC announced its Weekly Football Honors for Week 1.

Official announcement from the MEAC:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - WEEK 1

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, RB - Delaware State University

Delaware State running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. 

He was also named Rookie of the Week. 

Wilkerson (RB, 5-9, 205, Fr., Chicago, Ill.) rushed for a game-high 92 yards in the Hornets’ season-opening win over Bowie State on Saturday, finding the end zone three times on 26 carries – including an 11-yard score with 5:38 left in the game that put Delaware State up two possessions.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - WEEK 1

DB Esaias Guthrie

Hornets defensive back Esaias Guthrie was selected as Defensive of the Week.

Guthrie (DB, 6-2, 175, r-Fr., Wilmington, Del.) had two of the Hornets’ four interceptions on Saturday against Bowie State, racking up a total of 93 return yards. That included his 87-yard pick-six with 41 seconds remaining in the first half.

SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK - WEEK 1

DT Kevin DeShields - Delaware State

Specialist of the Week honors was Delaware State’s Kevin DeShields

DeShields (DT, 6-3, 300, Jr, Bridgeton, N.J.) blocked a pair of extra-point attempts in the Hornet’s season-opening victory over Bowie State.

Other MEAC Top Performers in Week 1:

  1. Neil Boudreau (Morgan State) averaged 41.8 yards on nine punts against Towson, including a long of 54 yards. 
  2. Tyler Long (Norfolk State) led the Spartans with 11 tackles (six solo) against Toledo. 
  3. Justin Smith (Norfolk State) caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown against Toledo. 
  4. BJ Davis (South Carolina State) racked up 10 tackles (six solo) and three pass breakups against Alabama A&M. 
  5. Shaquan Davis (South Carolina State) had 140 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches against Alabama A&M. 
  6. Kendrell Flowers (South Carolina State) ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama A&M. 
  7. Rakim White (South Carolina State) had an 85-yard kickoff return against Alabama A&M.

READ MORE HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS:

DB Esaias Guthrie
MEAC

MEAC Offensive and Defensive Player Honors in Week 1

Screenshot 2021-09-06 092948
MEAC

5 MEAC Coaches Quotes & Notes - Sept. 6

SHILO SANDERS
Football

JSU's Shilo Sanders is the 'Other Sanders' Who Deserves Our Attention This Season

USATSI_16694260_168388561_lowres
Jackson State University

Jackson State Squeaks Out Win Over FAMU in Orange Blossom Classic

USATSI_13297108_168388561_lowres
MEAC

Report: MEAC Saturday Games Recaps - Odums Debut Snuffed Out, Glass Wins in Nail Biter, Bison Get Spiders' Bite

Morehouse Head Coach Rich Freeman
SIAC

Morehouse Routed by West Alabama in Season Opener, 48-7

PV - QB Pass
SWAC

TSU Vulnerable to Prairie View's Pass, Panthers Win 40-17 in 36th Labor Day Classic

Coach Deion Sanders
MEAC

MEAC Responds to Deion Sanders' Vision for a MEAC-SWAC Merger Comments