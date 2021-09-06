MEAC Offensive and Defensive Player Honors in Week 1

The MEAC announced its offensive and defensive players of the week after Week 1.

MEAC announced its Weekly Football Honors for Week 1.

Official announcement from the MEAC:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - WEEK 1

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, RB - Delaware State University; Credit: Delaware State Football

Delaware State running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today.

He was also named Rookie of the Week.

Wilkerson (RB, 5-9, 205, Fr., Chicago, Ill.) rushed for a game-high 92 yards in the Hornets’ season-opening win over Bowie State on Saturday, finding the end zone three times on 26 carries – including an 11-yard score with 5:38 left in the game that put Delaware State up two possessions.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - WEEK 1

Delaware State DB Esaias Guthrie; Credit: MEAC

Hornets defensive back Esaias Guthrie was selected as Defensive of the Week.

Guthrie (DB, 6-2, 175, r-Fr., Wilmington, Del.) had two of the Hornets’ four interceptions on Saturday against Bowie State, racking up a total of 93 return yards. That included his 87-yard pick-six with 41 seconds remaining in the first half.

SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK - WEEK 1

Kevin DeShields; Credit: Delaware State Football

Specialist of the Week honors was Delaware State’s Kevin DeShields.

DeShields (DT, 6-3, 300, Jr, Bridgeton, N.J.) blocked a pair of extra-point attempts in the Hornet’s season-opening victory over Bowie State.

Other MEAC Top Performers in Week 1:

Neil Boudreau (Morgan State) averaged 41.8 yards on nine punts against Towson, including a long of 54 yards. Tyler Long (Norfolk State) led the Spartans with 11 tackles (six solo) against Toledo. Justin Smith (Norfolk State) caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown against Toledo. BJ Davis (South Carolina State) racked up 10 tackles (six solo) and three pass breakups against Alabama A&M. Shaquan Davis (South Carolina State) had 140 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches against Alabama A&M. Kendrell Flowers (South Carolina State) ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama A&M. Rakim White (South Carolina State) had an 85-yard kickoff return against Alabama A&M.

