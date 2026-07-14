Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Relocating to Dallas, AT&T Stadium in 2027

DALLAS -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is moving from NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium. NBOTB officials confirmed its plans with HBCU Legends that Dallas will become the new home of the annual marching band event beginning in 2027.

The move ends an 11-year run in Houston that made it the largest HBCU marching band showcase in the country.

For 2027, the Pepsi NBOTB is scheduled for the weekend of August 27 with programming centered at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The move places one of the sport's--and the culture's--premier HBCU gatherings inside one of the most recognizable venues in American sports and gives the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex a new marquee date on its annual events calendar.

“This move and partnership represent the next chapter for the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands,” said Derek Webber, executive producer and creator of the National Battle of the Bands. “As we look toward the future, Dallas provides an incredible opportunity to expand the experience, strengthen community engagement, and continue elevating HBCU culture and excellence on a national stage. We’re excited to bring the National Battle of the Bands to AT&T Stadium in Arlington and create an unforgettable experience for fans across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.”

NBOTB Dallas | RE: NBOTB

NBOTB built its Houston legacy at NRG Stadium, where the event grew from a regional showcase into a national one, drawing elite marching bands from across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC, as well as tens of thousands of fans, alumni, and students each August.

Since its inception, the event has awarded more than 2.4 million dollars in scholarships to participating HBCUs -- a track record organizers say will travel with the brand into its new market.

Building on that momentum, the Dallas Sports Commission pitched the relocation as a win for both the event and the regio.n.

“The Dallas Sports Commission is proud to welcome the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands to Dallas beginning in 2027,” said Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “This event is a celebration of culture, community, education and excellence that will bring thousands of visitors to our region while showcasing the energy and vibrancy of Dallas on a national stage. We are excited to partner with NBOTB to create an unforgettable experience for fans, students, alumni and visitors from across the country.”

Organizers are framing the relocation as an expansion play rather than a retreat from Houston, pointing to Dallas-Fort Worth's growth and its standing as one of the country's most active HBCU markets. They are also pitching the transition as a tourism and economic-impact opportunity for North Texas, building on NBOTB's established formula of pairing the marching band showcase with community and educational programming.

Additional details, including the official event schedule, participating bands, ticket information, and full weekend programming for the 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, will be announced in the coming months. Fans can follow NBOTB on social media and check NationalBattleoftheBands.com/Dallas for updates.

FAQs

When is the 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in Dallas?

The event is scheduled for the weekend of August 27, 2027, with programming centered at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Why did the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands move from Houston to Dallas?

Organizers cited an opportunity to expand the event's footprint, deepen community engagement, and grow its national profile within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, one of the country's fastest-growing regions.

Where was the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands previously held?

NBOTB's annual August event was held at NRG Stadium in Houston for 11 years before the Dallas announcement.

Is this the same as the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands event in the Palm Beaches?

No. NBOTB also launched a separate MLK Weekend event in the Palm Beaches in January 2026. The Dallas announcement concerns the organization's flagship annual August showcase.