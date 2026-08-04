Sonja Stills Signs MEAC Contract Extension Through 2031

NORFOLK, Va. - The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference secured continuity in its leadership Tuesday by signing Commissioner Sonja Stills to a five-year contract extension that will keep her as the conference's leader through 2031.

The agreement ensures the MEAC will continue under the guidance of the first female commissioner in conference history and the first woman to lead an NCAA Division I HBCU athletic conference. Stills assumed the commissioner's role on Jan. 1, 2022, following nearly two decades of service in the league office.

The extension comes as the MEAC continues to strengthen its national profile through expanded championships, enhanced media exposure and strategic investments in student-athlete development.

"Commissioner Stills has been a steadfast advocate for our student-athletes, championing excellence not only in competition but also in academics, leadership and personal development," Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, said. "Her collaborative approach, strategic vision and dedication to elevating the MEAC have strengthened our conference and reinforced its proud tradition of excellence."

"We are grateful for her partnership and look forward to continuing our work together to create transformative opportunities for our students, enhance the national profile of the MEAC and build on the conference's remarkable legacy."

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills | MEAC

Championship Growth

Since becoming commissioner, Stills has overseen the expansion of the MEAC's championship portfolio to 16 sports, adding women's golf and women's flag football. The additions position the conference among the leaders in supporting emerging women's sports at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

She also spearheaded the launch of the MEAC Network, allowing every conference championship to be streamed live while increasing visibility for the league's member institutions.

Media Rights And Strategic Growth

Under Stills' leadership, the conference secured long-term media agreements with ESPN and ESPN Events, expanding national exposure for MEAC football, basketball and championship events.

Beyond television, she guided the development of the conference's Strategic and Long-Range Plan. She established the MEAC Foundation, which supports scholarships and institutional initiatives across the conference's eight member schools.

Stills also expanded leadership development, wellness and mental health programming for student-athletes.

"I am honored by the continued trust and confidence of our presidents and chancellors," Stills said. "Everything we have accomplished reflects the dedication and partnership of our member institutions, coaches, administrators and student-athletes. I look forward to continuing that work as we strengthen the conference, embrace new opportunities and build a foundation for continued success across the MEAC."

National Influence

Beyond the conference office, Stills serves as chair of the Football Championship Subdivision within the College Commissioners Association, helping shape FCS governance and postseason policies.

She has also represented the interests of HBCUs in discussions with the NCAA and federal lawmakers, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, on issues affecting student-athlete welfare and institutional equity.

Her leadership has earned widespread recognition, including the 2025 Women Leaders in Sports Nike Executive of the Year Award, the Sports Business Journal Leader in Diversity and Inclusive Hiring Award, the ESSENCE Black Women in Sports Leadership Award and recognition among Sports Illustrated's 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

The MEAC's membership includes Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State.

What The Extension Means

Keeping Stills under contract through 2031 provides stability as the conference prepares for its next phase of growth.

The MEAC is expected to continue expanding its media presence, developing women's flag football into a premier championship sport and strengthening its position on the national stage through marquee events, including the Celebration Bowl.

For one of the nation's premier HBCU athletic conferences, the extension signals confidence that the momentum built over the past four years will continue well into the next decade.