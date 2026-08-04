Title III: Five Questions HBCU Leaders Need Answered on Protect College Sports Act

HOUSTON -- While much of the national conversation surrounding the Protect College Sports Act has centered on NIL, revenue sharing and antitrust protections for the NCAA and Power Four conferences, one section of the legislation could carry significant implications for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

According to reporting by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Title III of the proposed legislation is called the Ignite HBCUs Sports and Media Act.

On paper, Title III could represent one of the most significant proposed federal investments in HBCU athletic media infrastructure in decades.

The proposal would authorize a competitive federal grant program designed to help HBCUs modernize broadband infrastructure, improve campus technology and invest in media production equipment used to produce and distribute live intercollegiate athletic events. Grants could span two to five years, and eligible institutions could receive multiple awards.

If Congress ultimately funds the program, HBCUs could use the grants to upgrade television production facilities, streaming operations, replay systems, fiber networks and other digital infrastructure that have become essential in today's college athletics landscape.

The proposal also could accelerate the continued development of SWAC TV and other conference-owned digital networks by helping member institutions improve the production quality of games distributed to ESPN, HBCU GO and future streaming partners. Today, many HBCUs rely on campus-based production crews and aging equipment to televise athletic contests.

Federal grants could help schools replace outdated technology, improve streaming quality and create more polished broadcasts for fans, recruits, alums and media partners.

Those improvements could create new revenue opportunities while enhancing recruiting, fan engagement and national visibility.

Yet one major question remains unanswered: Would every HBCU benefit, including Division II institutions competing in the CIAA and SIAC?

Lastly, we now know more about the newly added Title III of the bill, which is a federal grant program for HBCUs.



Here’s a portion of the language. pic.twitter.com/o1bkwiJ2TD — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2026

That uncertainty illustrates why several critical questions deserve closer examination before Congress votes.

Why HBCU Leaders Should Pay Attention

Unlike many provisions benefiting Power Four schools, Title III does not automatically provide funding.

Instead, it authorizes Congress to establish a grant program.

That distinction matters.

Authorization creates the legal framework for a program. Appropriation is what actually provides the money.

Without future appropriations, even the most promising grant program remains unfunded.

For HBCUs navigating aging athletic facilities, outdated broadcast equipment and limited technology budgets, understanding that difference is essential.

One additional political question also deserves scrutiny.

CBS Sports reported that one congressional source believed Title III could influence support among lawmakers representing HBCUs. If accurate, that would make Title III more than an athletics provision; it also could become part of the political coalition needed to move the broader legislation through Congress. Whether the provision was added primarily as policy, politics, or both remains an important reporting question as lawmakers continue negotiations.

HBCU Legends is not arguing against Title III. The proposal could become a transformational investment if Congress fully funds it and makes the grants broadly accessible. The purpose of these questions is to examine whether the legislation ultimately delivers what its title promises.

1. How Much Money Would Congress Actually Authorize?

Everything begins with the authorization amount.

The Senate draft circulating publicly does not specify how much Congress intends to authorize for Section 302.

Without an authorization figure, it is impossible to evaluate the proposal's potential impact.

If Congress authorizes tens of millions of dollars spread across more than 100 eligible HBCUs, grants may fund modest technology improvements.

If Congress authorizes hundreds of millions, conferences such as the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC could significantly enhance broadcast capabilities, streaming production and digital media operations.

Even then, authorization alone does not guarantee funding.

Congress must still appropriate money through the annual budget process before schools receive grants.

2. Which HBCUs Would Actually Qualify?

Current language repeatedly references "eligible entities," but the bill's publicly available language does not define the term.

That creates uncertainty.

Would every HBCU qualify?

Would public and private HBCUs, Division II institutions and NAIA members all be eligible?

Those answers matter.

Division II conferences such as the CIAA and SIAC often rely more heavily on institution-owned digital broadcasts than on lucrative television rights agreements.

If eligibility ultimately is limited to Division I institutions, HBCUs competing outside the Division I landscape could find themselves excluded from legislation specifically marketed as benefiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

3. Will Schools Have to Match Federal Dollars?

Many federal grant programs require recipients to contribute matching funds.

If Title III includes such a requirement, some HBCUs could face significant financial hurdles before qualifying.

For example, a 20% match on a $2 million grant would require an institution to secure $400,000 from non-federal sources.

A matching requirement also could reward institutions with stronger fundraising operations and established corporate partnerships. Schools with those resources likely would compete more effectively for grants than campuses operating with tighter budgets and deferred maintenance needs.

Whether the Department of Education could waive matching requirements remains another unanswered question.

4. Who Helped Write Title III?

Another reporting question deserves attention.

Title III closely resembles language contained in the bipartisan IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, introduced by Rep. Alma Adams and Rep. French Hill with support from members of the Congressional Black Caucus and organizations including the United Negro College Fund.

Yet no senator has publicly identified themselves as the primary author of Title III within the Protect College Sports Act.

Likewise, no public statements have indicated whether major HBCU organizations

-- including the SWAC, MEAC, UNCF, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, or NAFEO -- reviewed the language before it surfaced during Senate negotiations.

Transparency surrounding the drafting process matters because organizations representing HBCUs often identify practical challenges and implementation issues lawmakers may overlook. Understanding how the provision developed may ultimately prove just as important as understanding how much funding it receives.

5. Will Title III Remain in the Final Bill?

Congressional negotiations are rarely complete until final passage.

The Protect College Sports Act still faces additional Senate debate, possible amendments and negotiations before becoming law.

Any provision added late in the legislative process can change during negotiations.

Whether Title III remains intact, is revised or is removed altogether will depend on broader discussions involving NIL regulations, revenue-sharing models, antitrust protections and other high-profile portions of the legislation.

The timing is noteworthy.

Commissioners from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC gathered in Washington last week for their annual meetings, underscoring how closely HBCU leadership is monitoring federal legislation that could reshape college athletics.

Whether Title III ultimately addresses those conferences' highest priorities remains an open question.

Why This Matters to HBCU Athletics

It is tempting to compare Title III against the billions flowing through revenue-sharing models at Power Four institutions.

That comparison overlooks the realities facing most HBCU athletic departments.

Few HBCUs are positioned to distribute tens of millions of dollars annually in direct athlete compensation.

Their immediate needs often involve modernizing broadcast facilities, expanding campus connectivity, improving streaming capabilities and strengthening digital production infrastructure.

For many HBCU athletic departments, upgrading broadcast infrastructure is no longer a luxury. Better productions can increase institutional visibility, improve recruiting, strengthen relationships with television and streaming partners, create new corporate sponsorship opportunities and enhance the game-day experience for alums, fans and prospective student-athletes.

Power conferences are negotiating how to distribute existing wealth.

Title III proposes helping HBCUs build infrastructure that could generate future opportunities.

Those are fundamentally different policy approaches.

What Happens Next

Before HBCU leaders celebrate -- or criticize -- Title III, two critical pieces of information remain missing:

1. The amount Congress intends to authorize.

2. Which institutions will qualify.

Until those answers become public, Title III remains an intriguing opportunity rather than a guaranteed investment.

Ultimately, the debate over Title III is not simply about cameras, broadband or streaming technology.

It is about whether Congress intends to provide HBCUs with lasting tools to compete in a rapidly changing college athletics economy.

The coming weeks should answer whether Title III becomes a meaningful federal investment in HBCU athletics -- or remains a promising proposal waiting for funding.

FAQ on Title III

What is Title III of the Protect College Sports Act?



Title III is called the Ignite HBCUs Sports and Media Act. It would authorize a competitive federal grant program helping HBCUs modernize broadband, campus technology and media production equipment used to produce and distribute live intercollegiate athletic events.

How much funding would Title III provide to HBCUs?



The publicly circulating Senate draft does not specify an authorization amount for Section 302. Authorization also differs from appropriation, meaning no money reaches campuses until Congress appropriates it through the annual budget process.

How long would Title III grants last?



Grants could span two to five years, and eligible institutions could receive multiple awards.

Would CIAA and SIAC schools qualify for Title III grants?



Unknown. The bill repeatedly references "eligible entities" without publicly defining the term, leaving Division II and NAIA eligibility unresolved.

Is Title III the same as the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act?



No. The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act is separate legislation introduced by Rep. Alma Adams and Rep. French Hill. Title III is a section inside the Protect College Sports Act that closely resembles that language.