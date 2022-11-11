Skip to main content

Black Sports Broadcaster and Pioneer Fred Hickman Passes at 66

The death of black sports broadcaster and pioneer Fred Hickman was a significant loss.

Journalism suffered a significant loss with the death of the pioneering sport anchor Fred Hickman.  

Before Stuart Scott's "Booyah" went viral, the ESPN anchor chair had smooth sports reports from Fred Hickman. 

Fred Hickman

According to Hickman's wife, Sheila Hickman, he was battling liver cancer and passed at 66 on Wednesday, November 9.  As a cancer survivor, I am saddened to learn he lost his battle.

I appreciated his approach to the craft. In junior high, I recalled his CNN debut with Nick Charles as one of the first national black sports anchors on cable television. It was a proud moment for many black sports fans - he was always "clean" for the cameras and very professionally. That's 80's slang for how well he dressed.

It was when he would grace the ESPN cameras that Hickman was appreciated. Hickman's excellent delivery and spot-on analysis were entertaining and engaging for audiences. 

He was an excellent broadcaster who's legacy paved the way for Stuart Scott, Michael Wilbon, Stan Verrett, Steve Wyche, Jim Trotter, Jemele Hill, and others.

