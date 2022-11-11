Black Sports Broadcaster and Pioneer Fred Hickman Passes at 66

Journalism suffered a significant loss with the death of the pioneering sport anchor Fred Hickman.

Before Stuart Scott's "Booyah" went viral, the ESPN anchor chair had smooth sports reports from Fred Hickman.

Fred Hickman

According to Hickman's wife, Sheila Hickman, he was battling liver cancer and passed at 66 on Wednesday, November 9. As a cancer survivor, I am saddened to learn he lost his battle.

Fred Hickman and Nick Charles as CNN sports anchors.

I appreciated his approach to the craft. In junior high, I recalled his CNN debut with Nick Charles as one of the first national black sports anchors on cable television. It was a proud moment for many black sports fans - he was always "clean" for the cameras and very professionally. That's 80's slang for how well he dressed.

It was when he would grace the ESPN cameras that Hickman was appreciated. Hickman's excellent delivery and spot-on analysis were entertaining and engaging for audiences.

He was an excellent broadcaster who's legacy paved the way for Stuart Scott, Michael Wilbon, Stan Verrett, Steve Wyche, Jim Trotter, Jemele Hill, and others.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: