Eddie George Leaves HBCU Football | HBCU Basketball Tournaments | Shedeur Sanders Bashed | Stephen A's Huge Pay Day

Kyle T. Mosley

HOUSTON - Welcome to another captivating episode of the HBCU Legends Podcast. This week, our host, Kyle T. Mosley, delves into dynamic changes and significant events affecting the HBCU sports landscape.

Kyle will explore the impactful decision of Eddie George leaving Tennessee State to join Bowling Green, its implications for the Tigers' recruiting efforts, and the broader trend of HBCU coaches being noticed by FBS programs.

Additionally, he'll cover the latest updates from the SWAC, MEAC, HBCUAC, and SIAC tournaments, spotlighting key teams and players to watch.

Get insights on the SIAC tournament outcomes, Norfolk State's impressive performances, and the thrilling matchups ahead.

Why Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe are getting the Money Bags?!!!

Plus, discover how institutions like Stillman, Philander Smith, and Langston are making their mark in NAIA championships. Tune in for in-depth discussions, analysis, and predictions that fuel the vibrant world of HBCU athletics

