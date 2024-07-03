HBCU Legend Fred Newhouse Talks The Future Of U.S. Track And Field: Quincy Wilson And Athing Mu’s Olympic Trials
HOUSTON - Welcome to HBCU Legends, the sports podcast where we celebrate the extraordinary achievements and stories from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tuesday night's Ralph Cooper show in Houston, TX, we were joined by the legendary Fred Newhouse, a former gold- and silver medal-winning Olympian, and a true icon in the world of track and field.
NEWHOUSE ON QUINCY WILSON
Today, we're diving into a riveting conversation where Fred shares his insights on rising star Quincy Wilson, a 16-year-old sensation who has turned heads at the US Olympic trials. Fred draws fascinating comparisons to another Texas legend, Johnny Lamb Jones, and discusses the incredible talent and potential he sees in Quincy. By the way, Jones was Newhouse's track and field roommate.
NEWHOUSE ON ATHING MU
But that's not all; we also tackle the gripping tale of Mu, the favorite in the women's 800 meters, and her unfortunate disqualification at the trials. Fred provides a detailed breakdown of the incident, the ensuing appeals process, and his perspective on the implications for Team USA.
So, stick around as we unpack these compelling narratives and celebrate the rich legacy and bright future of HBCU athletes on this episode of HBCU Legends.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
ABOUT FRED NEWHOUSE
Frederick Vaughn "Fred" Newhouse, born on November 8, 1948, is a retired American sprinter. Newhouse is a graduate of Prairie View A&M.
He achieved a gold medal in the 4×400 meter relay and an individual silver in the 400 meters, both at the 1971 Pan American Games and the 1976 Olympics. His individual time of 44.40 seconds at the 1976 Olympics was the second fastest time of the 1970s.