    • November 20, 2021
    Blow the Whistle Podcast: Spoiler Alerts in Week 12 - HBCU Legends

    HBCU Legends Podcast: 'Blow the Whistle' with Kyle T. Mosley talks about the possible "Spoiler Alerts" in Week 12.
    HBCU Legends Podcast: 'Blow the Whistle' with Kyle T. Mosley talks about the possible "Spoiler Alerts" in Week 12.

    • Who has the possibility of facing an upset on Saturday?
    • Check out the Florida Classic between Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M.  The battle for bragging rights in Florida has a new meaning with the SWAC's two new arrivals.
    • Will Coach Prime have his team ready to defend in the Capital City Classic versus Alcorn State?

