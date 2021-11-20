Publish date:
Blow the Whistle Podcast: Spoiler Alerts in Week 12 - HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends Podcast: 'Blow the Whistle' with Kyle T. Mosley talks about the possible "Spoiler Alerts" in Week 12.
- Who has the possibility of facing an upset on Saturday?
- Check out the Florida Classic between Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. The battle for bragging rights in Florida has a new meaning with the SWAC's two new arrivals.
- Will Coach Prime have his team ready to defend in the Capital City Classic versus Alcorn State?