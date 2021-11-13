Alcorn State Wins a Nailbiter Over Prairie View, Remains in SWAC West Title Hunt

Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Alcorn Wins a Nailbiter Over Prairie View

    Alcorn wins a huge SWAC Western Division showdown over Prairie View to remain in the hunt for the division title.
    Prairie View opened the game when QB Pass threw a 44-yard strike to WR Spiller. The drive was for six plays, 94 yards, and consumed 2:59 minutes. Reyes missed the extra point attempt. Panthers led 6-0 with 11:56 on the clock.

    Alcorn took over the 2nd quarter with three scoring drives.

    The first when Harper located a wide-open LeCharles Pringle for a 57-yard touchdown reception off busted cover from Prairie View. Kiani was successful o the PAT for took the lead 7-6.

    Prairie would add a Reyes field goal when a promising possession stalled near the redzone. 9-7 PV over Alcorn with 9:56 before halftime.

    Kiani booted a 24-yard field goal and Alcorn would claim the advantage at 10-9 with 3:43 left in the first half.

    Prairie View went three-and-out. The Alcorn special teams created a big play when the Braves defender pushed the Panthers' player and the punter deflected his punt off the player. Alcorn would take over in prime position to score more points.

    Four plays and 18 yards later, RB Anderson plunged in from the 2-yard line for a touchdown. Alcorn extended its lead 17-9 with 1:06 remaining prior to intermission.

    Prairie View would turnover the football to Alcorn after four errant plays in the Braves' territory.

    In three plays, Harper would scramble to hit Tavarious Griffin in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown reception.

    The Braves would take a commanding 24-9 lead into halftime.

    HALFTIME SCORE

    Prairie View - 9, Alcorn State - 27

    Coach McNair's team began the second half when Felix Harper ran 10 yards to finish an eight-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. The Braves would increase their lead 31-9.

    Pass connected with Mullins for a 30-yard touchdown to creep closer, 31-16. The possession lasted 2:44 minutes on eight plays and 75 yards.  

    Still, the Panthers were not done - not yet. They kept the rally going by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The first was an Antoine TD scamper for 3 yards. The final score was from a beautiful bomb from Pass to Spiller for a 70-yard explosion to get within two points. Dooley called a timeout to devise a play for the two-point conversion. Though the Braves' defense stiffened, and the conversion failed.

    Prairie View fielded a punt at their 34-yard line with 5:18 remaining in the nailbiter. 

    Pass would take the Panthers down to the Braves' 14-yard line with 18 28 seconds left. He handed the football to Stewart, and Alcorn defenders swarmed, tackled, and stripped the football out of his clutches. 

    Initially, it appeared Stewart's forward progress was stopped, but the call was reversed to a fumble after a booth review.

    Alcorn escaped The Reservation with a 31-29 victory to remain in the hunt for the SWAC Western Division title.

    For Prairie View, the loss was a huge blow, but Coach Dooley's team is still on top of the SWAC Western Division with one conference defeat. Unfortunately, it came at the hands of Alcorn.

    If Alcorn defeats Jackson State and Prairie View falls to a scary Mississippi Valley State team on Nov. 27, Alcorn would advance to the SWAC Championship game on Dec. 4.

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    Prairie View

    • Pass: 25/36, 342 yards, 3 TD, 176.7 QBR; 5 rushes, 12 yards
    • Stewart: 16 rushes, 70 yards
    • Antoine: 7 rushes, 49 yards, 1 TD
    • Spiller: 5 receptions, 153 yards, 2 TD
    • Mullins: 2 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD

    Alcorn State

    • Harper: 18/28, 263 yards, 2 TD, 166.8 QBR; 7 rushes, 19 yards, 1 TD
    • Anderson: 15 rushes, 60 yards, 1 TD
    • Pringle: 4 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD
    • Griffin: 2 receptions, 18 yards, 1 TD

