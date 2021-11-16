Grambling State Fires Head Coach Broderick Fobbs

Grambling State University has relieved Broderick Fobbs of his head coaching duties. On Monday afternoon, Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Grambling, posted via social media the announcement of the head coaching change.

Grambling State University's head football coach Broderick Fobbs speaks to media during the Southwestern Athletic Conference annual Football Media Day at the Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Swac Media Day32; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“Earlier today, I informed head coach Broderick Fobbs of my decision to make a change in leadership of our football program,” Scott said. “Broderick Fobbs is one of the finest human beings I have had the pleasure to meet in this industry and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men. We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish both him and his family nothing but the best. Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Grambling State University Tiger family throughout this transition.” Trayvean Scott, Ph.D. - VP of Intercollegiate Athletics, Grambling State University

Fobbs exits the program with a 54-32 winning record. Grambling Tigers football returned to prominence under Fobbs' tenure. The football team won a Black College Football National Championship, two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships, and two Celebration Bowl appearances.

Coach Fobbs was preparing the Tigers to meet Southern in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana. Scott has promoted linebackers and special teams coordinator Terrence Graves to lead the Tigers as the interim head coach for the clash with the Jaguars.

Rumors are floating that Fobbs may have an offer from another institution.