HOUSTON - We have another inspiring episode of HBCU Legends! HBCU Legends' host, Kyle T. Mosley, dives deep into the heart of HBCU sports during an electrifying football season, offering a recap on headline-making matchups like Jackson State’s thrilling victory over Alabama State. But that’s just the beginning—we’re bringing you legendary voices and powerful stories.
The Pulse of HBCU Football: Rivalries, Triumphs, and Homecoming Challenges
Every year, college football ignites fervor and pride within HBCU communities across the country, and this season is no exception. Kyle T. Mosley, host of HBCU Legends, kicked off the episode with an electric recap of week seven, spotlighting the intense Jackson State vs. Alabama State matchup.
Dubbed “one of the best games of the year” by Mosley, this contest carried all the hallmarks of a classic: late-game heroics, strategic breakdowns, and competitive grit. Jackson State ultimately emerged victorious (38-34), but it’s the dramatic final drive, critical plays, and missed chances that fans will dissect for years to come.
Notably, Jackson State stands atop the SWAC East—and Mosley makes a bold claim: “I don’t see anybody being able to defeat them.” He lays out the week’s Top 10, highlighting both Division I and II powerhouses including North Carolina Central, South Carolina State, and surprise unbeaten Benedict Tigers. These rankings are a testament to the shifting landscape, where traditional powers face energetic challengers and alumni pressures mount on coaches to restore winning ways.
Beyond the gridiron, safety and community emerged as crucial talking points. Homecoming celebrations—beloved across campuses—have come under tighter restrictions due to incidents from outside elements. Mosley empathizes with alumni disappointed by new rules but underscores the necessity for caution and positive homecoming experiences.
Edwin Moses: From Morehouse Roots to Olympic Legacy and “13 Steps”
The episode’s centerpiece is an inspiring conversation with Edwin Moses, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who transformed from a “unrecruitable” high schooler in Dayton, Ohio, into a Track and Field legend at Morehouse College. Moses opens up about his family’s academic foundation—his father a Tuskegee Airman, his mother an education leader—and a community where discipline, hard work, and both parents at home were the norm.
The buzz around Moses’ new documentary, 13 Steps, spotlights his revolutionary technique between hurdles and serves as a “time capsule” of 1960s–70s America. Far more than a sports film, it intertwines civil rights history, family strength, and athletic innovation. With contributions from luminaries like Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, the documentary paints a layered portrait of an era and its ongoing resonance.
Moses’ journey at Morehouse was fraught with challenges—training without a college track, balancing physics studies, and a relentless pursuit of excellence without ego. His humility and perspective on today’s student-athletes underscore the enduring value of education, community, and activism.
Jacqie McWilliams-Parker: A Champion’s Journey to Conference Leadership
Another highlight comes from Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, the trailblazing CIAA Commissioner, who shares her powerful story of finding family through sports. A former national champion with Hampton, McWilliams-Parker recounts how athletics “saved [her] life,” providing confidence, community, and purpose despite the instability of growing up in a military household.
Her candid reflections on leadership, boundaries, and emotional resilience resonate deeply. She discusses the pressure coaches and administrators face and her own path to trailblazing as the first Black woman to lead a major college athletic conference. McWilliams-Parker touches on pressing topics—from mental health in student-athletes to managing game-day brawls and bomb threats—making clear that supporting HBCU students goes far beyond the scoreboard.
As the CIAA celebrates its basketball homecoming and shapes its future amid legislative change, McWilliams-Parker's passion for legacy and mission stands out. She advocates for honoring traditions while adapting to new challenges, always keeping student-athletes at the center.
05:27 "Jackson State Dominates SWAC East"
12:37 "Defensive Stars and ESPN Mix-Up"
18:04 FCS Coaches and Conference Challenges
26:51 "13 Steps: An Inspiring Journey"
27:49 "60s-70s Black Family Life"
33:06 Edwin Moses' Impact & Legacy
40:32 Streaming Interest in Documentary Era
47:06 Track and Field's Changing Guard
52:22 "Broad Appeal Documentary Success"
57:11 "Sports, Title IX, and Legacy"
01:04:22 Childhood, Family, and Play
01:05:08 "Finding Community Through Activity"
01:13:10 "Winning the Game of Life"
01:20:18 HBCU Football: Emotional Support Needed
01:21:36 "Emotions, Sports, and Consequences"
01:31:15 Stabilizing HBCU Athletics
01:33:27 "Save on Early Ticket Deals"
01:37:15 "Black College Football Highlights"
01:44:55 Baltimore Conference & CIA Support