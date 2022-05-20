Skip to main content

Nick Saban Attacks Jackson State and TX A&M: Blow the Whistle Podcast

Nick Saban claims an HBCU and rival SEC programs used NILs to land their prized recruits in the 2021 college recruiting process.

Saban Attack JSU copy
  1. Nick Saban and Power 5 Coaches Concerned About HBCUs Leveling the Playing Field 
  2. Nick Saban's Accusations Against Jackson State Are Unfounded, No Merit
  3. What Nick Saban Said About Jackson State Flipping Travis Hunter
  4. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless Discuss the Criticism of Jackson State Landing Travis Hunter
  5. Travis Hunter Selects Jackson State
Kyle T. Mosley explores the hypocrisy of why Power 5 coaches like Nick Saban motives to criticize and accuse HBCU programs of abusing the NILs to recruit highly-touted players.

SHARPE OUTLINES THE HYPOCRISY

What Coach Deion Sanders Said Last Year About Power 5 Schools

Travis Hunter's Response to Saban's Comments

