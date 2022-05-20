Nick Saban Attacks Jackson State and TX A&M: Blow the Whistle Podcast
Nick Saban claims an HBCU and rival SEC programs used NILs to land their prized recruits in the 2021 college recruiting process.
Kyle T. Mosley explores the hypocrisy of why Power 5 coaches like Nick Saban motives to criticize and accuse HBCU programs of abusing the NILs to recruit highly-touted players.