Shannon Sharpe [HBCU Alum/Hall of Famer] on the Criticism Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter Received [VIDEO]

    December 17, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Discuss the Criticism of Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter

    Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless share their opinions on the criticism received by Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter on the National Signing Day stunner.
    Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless share their opinions on the criticism received by Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter on the national signing day stunner.

    Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is an HBCU alumnus who attended Savannah State University.  Sharpe and fellow co-host Skip Bayless discuss the fallout from the nation's top-ranked recruit, Travis Hunter, and his decision to attend Jackson State University over Florida State, Georgia, or Alabama.

    Sharpe made a several relevant observations about the topic.

    The criticism is absurd.  HBCU institutions have produced successful players in the National Football League.  Names like Doug Williams, Michael Strahan, Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Art Shell, Steve McNair, Darius Leonard, and Terron Armstead are often forgotten to be HBCU products.  

    Mike Norvell was selected as Florida State's head coach over Deion Sanders. Norvell has a subpar coaching record at 8-13 with FSU.  Still, Florida State has chosen to extend the contract of a head coach with a losing record for another five seasons.

    POINTS FROM SHANNON SHARPE

    1.   "If he went to FSU or BAMA, you wouldn't have heard a peep from his critics."

    2.  "You didn't even know who this kid was. Until he said no to a PWI."

    3.   "So now let's get what we're seeing is that that power struggle [PWI vs. HBCU/FCS]"

    4. If he [Deion Sanders] has the opportunity, to go sit in someone's home, it's hard to tell him, no."

    5.  I know Coach Saban [Alabama] works with the head of DBs [defensive backs] at Alabama. But, he ain't PRIME [Deion Sanders]...You listen, he has your undivided attention."

