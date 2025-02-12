Autumn Lockwood: Trailblazer Becomes First Black Female Coach To Win A Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles associate performance coach Autumn Lockwood became the first Black woman coach to win a Super Bowl ring. She achieved a groundbreaking milestone during the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lockwood marked her place as a trailblazer when the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, making her the first black woman to coach in a Super Bowl.]
Credit the Eagles organization for being forward-thinking by hiring Lockwood and Ameena Soliman. In 2024, Soliman was named the director of football operations/pro scout for Philadelphia after seven seasons with the franchise.
Lockwood's specialty is strength and conditioning. She was the director of sports performance at the University of Houston for two seasons (2021-22). Also, the assistant director of basketball sports performance at East Tennessee State (2020-21).
Her introduction to the NFL was when she interned with the Atlanta Falcons (2019).
Only two black women have NFL coaching roles - Jennifer King (Bears) and Autumn Lockwood (Eagles). King was the first black woman to have a full-time assistant coach position in the National Football League.
According to a report by Amanda Lucci, women hold fifteen full-time assistant coach positions in the league, a "47 percent increase from the 2021-22 season." The NFL's coaching culture yields only one percent of the jobs to women and none to head coaches or coordinators.
Lockwood is climbing the ranks on her bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Arizona and master's in sports management from East Tennessee State. One day, she could run the entire professional sports performance department.
As efforts for diversity and inclusion face challenges, Lockwood leads in creating coaching opportunities for minority women through hard work and dedication to her craft.