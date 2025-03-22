HBCU Legends

George Foreman: Boxing Legend, Gold Medalist, And Heavyweight Passes At 76

The boxing legend was surrounded by his family during his final hours.

Kyle T. Mosley

George Forman, former American professional boxer, minister and entrepreneur, looks at the line of people waiting to take a photo with him during the Unitas: An Evening with George Foreman event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of United Way in the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Jackson, Tenn.
George Forman, former American professional boxer, minister and entrepreneur, looks at the line of people waiting to take a photo with him during the Unitas: An Evening with George Foreman event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of United Way in the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Jackson, Tenn. / Chris Day/Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
HOUSTON - Boxing legend, heavyweight champion, and Olympic gold medalist George Foreman passes at the age of 76.

Foreman's death was announced on his Instagram account by the family:

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

George Foreman
Apr 15, 2023; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Portrait of former heavyweight champion George Foreman. In 1973 he won the unified heavyweight title and retired in 1977. Foreman returned to the ring in 1994 and at age 45 again won the heavyweight title. He is the subject of a new film Big George Foreman. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY / Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY

Foreman's most legendary fight was against Muhammad Ali at Stade Tata Raphaël in Kinshasa, Zaire, currently known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ali won in the eighth round of the "Rumble in the Jungle" against the heavily favored and younger Foreman in front of over 60,000 spectators.

Foreman, a native of Marshall, Texas, also had classic bouts against Joe Frazier, Ron Lyle, and Ken Norton. After spending several years of retirement as a pastor in Houston, Texas, he returned to boxing at 38, wanting to fight Mike Tyson.

Evander Holyfield gave Foreman his first opportunity to regain the heavyweight belt on Apr. 19, 1991. At 42, Foreman made a valiant effort, but Holyfield defeated him after 12 rounds of punishing boxing by both men. The classic seventh round is historic because he hurt Holyfield and was close to finishing off the champion, but he beat the bell.

George Foreman At A Houston Rockets Game
Dec 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Former professional boxer George Foreman shoots a ceremonial ball before a game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It wasn't until Nov. 5, 1994, when the WBA and IBF Heavyweight Champion, Michael Moorer (35-0), gave Foreman (72-4) another chance to become the champion. I recall watching a fantastic display of fortitude by Foreman, who shocked the world by knocking out Moorer on a combination. After Moorer was counted out, George knelt in his corner as chaos erupted throughout the arena.

Foreman capitalized on his second coming of fame by sealing a multi-million dollar deal to sponsor the George Foreman Grill manufactured by Salton, Inc. The products sold over 100 million units.   

He gave to many charities, supported community events and HBCUs, attended sports events, and was highly patriotic about America. George, winning the Gold Medal, represented the United States in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, Mexico.

The "Big George Foreman" movie premiered as a Christian film in 2023. After several marriages, Foreman married Mary Joan Martelly in 1985, and she survives him. They had two daughters together. He has a total of twelve children, comprising seven daughters and five sons. His daughter Freeda became a boxer but died at 42 in 2019.

Kyle T. Mosley
