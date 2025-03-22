Two-Time Heavyweight Champion George Foreman Dead at 76
Two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman died on Friday at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.
The Foreman family announced the news in a post on Instagram.
"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose.
"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family..."
The legendary boxer won the Olympic gold medal in 1968 and later defeated Joe Frazier via knockout in a 1973 match in Jamaica. Foreman lost his heavyweight title belt to Muhammad Ali in 1974.
After a retirement from boxing in 1977, he later returned to the ring to become the oldest heavyweight champion upon defeating Michael Moorer in 1994 at 45 years old.