HBCU Legends

HBCU Alum's Historic Win Secures Spot In NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs

Discover how HBCU alum Rajah Caruth is making waves in the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs. From collegiate roots to racing triumphs, witness his journey to becoming a motorsport powerhouse.

Kyle T. Mosley

NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth celebrates winning the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Friday, May 30, 2025.
NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth celebrates winning the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Friday, May 30, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rajah Caruth leaned against his No. 71 car while sipping from his cup to stay hydrated before heading to Victory Lane.

After securing his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory of the season at the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30, he embraced his family, girlfriend, and pit crew tightly.

The Winston-Salem State alum finished leading the final 51 laps 0.518 seconds ahead of Corey Heim and 0.629 seconds leading Layne Riggs, according to NASCAR.

Rajah Caruth Wins
NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth celebrates winning the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Friday, May 30, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I didn't expect that at all," Caruth told Fox Sports pit road reporter Josh Sims. "Those guys were breathing out my neck the whole run. My pit crew won that race," crediting his No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team.

Caruth faced intense competition from Corey Heim and Layne Riggs but ultimately celebrated his second victory in the Truck Series when the checkered flag was waved.

"I just was asking myself, how bad do you want it? I don't know. I just try my best, and we had clean air. And their stuff was better, but I just did my best. That was it."

Rajah Caruth Wins
NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth celebrates winning the Rackley Roofing 200 with a burnout at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Friday, May 30, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The victory ended a 31-race winless streak and secured a playoff spot for Caruth and the No. 71 car of the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado team. His next race will be on Sunday in the Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs.

The top twenty results from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race were as follows:

  1. Rajah Caruth, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  2. Corey Heim, No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota
  3. Layne Riggs, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  4. Daniel Hemric, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
  5. Corey Day, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  6. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
  7. Chandler Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 
  8. Ty Majeski, No. 98 Thorsport Racing Ford
  9. Bayley Currey, No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
  10. Grant Enfinger, No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
  11. Dawson Sutton, No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
  12. Jake Garcia, No. 13 Thorsport Racing Ford
  13. Giovanni Ruggiero, No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota
  14. Ben Rhodes, No. 99 Thorsport Racing Ford 
  15. Kyle Busch, No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  16. Tanner Gray, No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota
  17. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
  18. Luke Fenhaus, No. 66 Thorsport Racing Ford
  19. Andres Perez De Lara, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  20. Jack Wood, No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Rajah Caruth is ranked No. 10 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standings. He has one victory in twelve starts and has led 186 laps, resulting in seven top-ten finishes, which earned him five playoff points. Corey Heim currently leads all drivers with 29 playoff points.

HBCU SPORTS NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Pro Sports