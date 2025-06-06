Red Lobster HBCU Band of the Year: Florida A&M Set To Repeat As National Champion?
The 2025 Red Lobster HBCU Band of the Year will crown a new HBCU marching bands national champion at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — the night before the Cricket Celebration Bowl, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. It's the third year of the competition, where last season, the Florida A&M Marching Band took home the championship title.
The Red Lobster Band of the Year Championship was established by ESPN Events to recognize the top Division I and Division II HBCU marching bands in the country. The championship has become a highlight of the Celebration Bowl weekend. Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the event showcases the tradition, artistry, and competitiveness of HBCU bands in a unique national championship format.
The selection committee for the Red Lobster HBCU Band of the Year consists of band directors and performance experts. Their evaluations, combined with fan voting, will rank bands weekly throughout the season based on various criteria, including musicality, drill design, percussion, auxiliary corps, drum majors, and esprit de corps, among others. The top two HBCU bands from both NCAA Division I (large schools) and NCAA Division II/NAIA (small schools) will have the chance to compete live in Atlanta for their respective titles.
Additionally, the event features a Metro-Atlanta High School Band Championship, recognizing local talent and community participation.
Past Champions include:
● Division I: 2024 – Florida A&M, 2023 – North Carolina A&T
● Division II: 2024 – Miles College, 2023 – Florida Memorial University
● Metro-Atlanta High School Champion (2024): Jonesboro High School
Weekly rankings will be published on HBCU GameDay. With fan voting and media promotion, every halftime show now holds added significance, making each performance important throughout the season. Fans are encouraged to visit www.bandoftheyear.com and follow @ESPNBOTY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.