Morehouse Maroon Tigers Have a 3-Game Winning Streak, SIAC Title Hopes Alive

The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (3-5, 3-1 SIAC) football team is shocking teams in the SIAC with a three-game winning streak.

The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (3-5, 3-1 SIAC) football team is shocking teams in the SIAC with a three-game winning streak.

Credit: Morehouse Athletics Dept.

Coach Freeman's squad has defeated Tuskegee (31-15), Fort Valley State (51-3), and Benedict College (20-5).

Benedict (3-5, 0-4 SIAC) moved within 2 points in the second quarter, 7-5. Morehouse roared back with 17 unanswered points to take a commanding lead.

The Maroon Tigers' defense had nine sacks and four interception on its way to hold the Benedict Tigers scoreless in the second half. Fran Bailey Jr. (15 rushes, 110 yards, 2 TD) and Josh Williams (13 rushes, 57 yards) motored for 167 yards on the ground. QB Michael Sims connected with six receivers on 9-of-19 passes for 126 yards through air in a 20-5 winning effort.

Morehouse has a home confrontation with the Golden Rams of Albany State (7-1, 4-0 SIAC) who destroyed Savannah State 30-0 this past weekend. The Maroon Tigers-Golden Ramsy contest has SIAC East division implications for both teams.

A win for Albany State secures its bid for the SIAC Championship game. If Morehouse wins, they will need Savannah State to fall to both Fort Valley and Edward Waters for a chance to represent the SIAC East.

Announcement: The Albany State vs. Morehouse College matchup has been moved to Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Oct. 30.

HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE