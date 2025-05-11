Howard University Triumphs In 2025 MEAC Softball Championship
The top-seeded Howard University Bison claimed the 2025 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Championship with a 6-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Carolina State on Saturday at the NSU Softball Field.
The win marks Howard’s first MEAC title since 2022 and secures the Bison an automatic berth in the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament. The full NCAA Tournament field will be revealed Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
Howard struck early, plating two runs in the opening inning. Kenna Higa led off with a double up the middle and later scored on an RBI groundout by Alyssa Vasquez. MEAC Rookie of the Year Lauryn Jones, who reached on a bunt single, came around to score the second run, giving the Bison an early 2-0 lead.
South Carolina State trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the third, thanks to a solo home run from leadoff hitter Jamaria Charley. But the Bison responded swiftly, adding three runs in the bottom of the inning. Jones, Alyssa Vasquez, and Merci Hart each crossed the plate to extend the lead to 5-1.
Howard tacked on an insurance run in the sixth, as Higa recorded her second RBI double of the day to bring home Maryn Jordan. The Bison defense shut the door in the seventh, retiring the Lady Bulldogs in order to seal the championship win.
With the victory, Howard adds another chapter to its storied program and now turns its focus to the national stage.
Head Coach Tori Tyson was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Coach while Ameenah Ballenger was the tournament Most Outstanding Player.
Fans can follow championship updates and results through the MEAC Softball Championship Central page.
2025 MEAC Softball Championship All-Tournament Team
Most Outstanding Coach - Tori Tyson, Howard
Most Outstanding Player - Ameenah Ballenger, Howard
- Howard, Ameenah Ballenger
- Howard, Mia Gonzales
- South Carolina State, Taylor Ames-Alexander
- South Carolina State, Destiny Calloway
- South Carolina State, Jamaria Charley
- Delaware State, Karly Cain
- Delaware State, Mi’Shon King
- Delaware State, Zaelyn Harding
- Morgan State, Amber Rivas
- Morgan State, Victoria Fletcher
- Norfolk State, Kailey Bryant