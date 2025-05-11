HBCU Legends

Howard University Triumphs In 2025 MEAC Softball Championship

The Bison won over the Bulldogs at NSU Softball Field.

Kyle T. Mosley

Howard Wins 2025 MEAC Softball Championship
Howard Wins 2025 MEAC Softball Championship / MEAC
In this story:

The top-seeded Howard University Bison claimed the 2025 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Championship with a 6-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Carolina State on Saturday at the NSU Softball Field. 

The win marks Howard’s first MEAC title since 2022 and secures the Bison an automatic berth in the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament. The full NCAA Tournament field will be revealed Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. 

Howard struck early, plating two runs in the opening inning. Kenna Higa led off with a double up the middle and later scored on an RBI groundout by Alyssa Vasquez. MEAC Rookie of the Year Lauryn Jones, who reached on a bunt single, came around to score the second run, giving the Bison an early 2-0 lead. 

South Carolina State trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the third, thanks to a solo home run from leadoff hitter Jamaria Charley. But the Bison responded swiftly, adding three runs in the bottom of the inning. Jones, Alyssa Vasquez, and Merci Hart each crossed the plate to extend the lead to 5-1. 

Howard tacked on an insurance run in the sixth, as Higa recorded her second RBI double of the day to bring home Maryn Jordan. The Bison defense shut the door in the seventh, retiring the Lady Bulldogs in order to seal the championship win. 

With the victory, Howard adds another chapter to its storied program and now turns its focus to the national stage. 

Head Coach Tori Tyson was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Coach while Ameenah Ballenger was the tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Fans can follow championship updates and results through the MEAC Softball Championship Central page.

2025 MEAC Softball Championship All-Tournament Team 

Most Outstanding Coach - Tori Tyson, Howard 
Most Outstanding Player - Ameenah Ballenger, Howard 

  • Howard, Ameenah Ballenger  
  • Howard, Mia Gonzales  
  • South Carolina State, Taylor Ames-Alexander  
  • South Carolina State, Destiny Calloway  
  • South Carolina State, Jamaria Charley  
  • Delaware State, Karly Cain  
  • Delaware State, Mi’Shon King  
  • Delaware State, Zaelyn Harding  
  • Morgan State, Amber Rivas  
  • Morgan State, Victoria Fletcher  
  • Norfolk State, Kailey Bryant 

HBCU BASEBALL NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Softball