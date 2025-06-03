Heart Of America Athletic Conference Signs Media Partnership With Urban Edge Network
In a significant step to enhance its digital presence and increase national visibility, the Heart of America Athletic Conference (THE HEART) has established a groundbreaking media rights agreement with Urban Edge Network (UEN). Under this agreement, UEN will serve as "An Official Streaming Network Partner" of THE HEART.
The multi-year partnership is effective until July 31, 2029, with options for automatic renewal and provisions granting THE HEART editorial control over branding usage and final content approval.
"This partnership is not just about streaming games—it's about elevating the stories of our campuses, our students, and our mission," Nik Rule, Commissioner of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, said. "UEN brings unmatched expertise in media distribution and brand storytelling, and through this collaboration, we're ensuring that the NAIA's most competitive and compelling conference continues to lead in innovation and access."
The Heart of America is a perennial power conference in the NAIA, consisting of 15
member institutions and sponsoring 28 championship sports. With a history of success
both on the field and in the classroom, the Heart consistently ranks among the most
competitive and well-rounded conferences in the association.
The five-year agreement is projected to generate seven figures in value, representing one of the most significant media rights deals in NAIA history. All games will continue to be streamed on The Heart Conference Network and will now also be available on the Urban Edge Network, expanding reach and accessibility. Both streaming platforms are available as apps on all major streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and smart TVs—bringing Heart competition to homes across the country like never before.
"This innovative partnership marks a groundbreaking evolution in how brands and agencies can connect with audiences on a national scale," Hardy Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, added. "Together, we will create dynamic opportunities for our partners to showcase their clients in ways never before possible, harnessing the power of technology to amplify their reach and impact. This is not just a new chapter for UEN; it's a revolutionary leap forward for the entire community we serve."
The conference and UEN are also partnering on the development and production of one-of-a-kind shows, while The Heart simultaneously enhances its creative content strategy to promote The Heart Network and grow the conference’s already impressive social media reach, which currently exceeds 2.5 million views per month.
Urban Edge Network's growth from establishing its HBCU Plus Platform a few short years ago to now hosting millions of viewers for the HBCUAC, NBA G League affiliate, NAIA, Southern States Conference, and now the HEART is a remarkable journey for the digital streaming platform.
The Heart of America's 28 championship sports include:
- Men's Sports: Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Lacrosse, Soccer, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Volleyball, Wrestling
- Women's Sports: Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Flag Football, Golf, Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Volleyball, Wrestling
- Co-ed/Other: Cheer, Dance, and Esports
The Heart of America's 15 full-member institutions include:
Baker University (KS), Benedictine College (KS), Central Methodist University (MO),
Clarke University (IA), Culver-Stockton College (MO), Graceland University (IA), Grand
View University (IA), MidAmerica Nazarene University (KS), Missouri Baptist University,
Missouri Valley College, Mount Mercy University (IA), Peru State College (NE), Park
University (MO), William Penn University (IA), and William Woods University (MO).
The conference is also home to affiliate members competing in nine different sports, including:
Columbia College (Mo), Dickinson State University (ND), Dordt University (IA), John Brown University (AR), Kansas Wesleyan, Midland University (NE), Morningside College (IA), Ottawa University (KS), St. Ambrose University (IA), Texas Wesleyan, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, further enhancing the competitive landscape and reach of THE HEART across the Midwest and beyond.
For more information about THE HEART, visit www.heartofamericaconference.com. For details on Urban Edge Network, visit www.urbanedgenetwork.net.