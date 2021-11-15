Watch: Deion Sanders Was Focused On Making a Comeback, Not Interviewing, Nor Departing Jackson State

Deion Sanders strongly addressed that he was in a "real fight" for his health, not was not focused on departing from Jackson State.

Media and fans often forget that coaches are real people with real issues and deal with real problems.

On Monday's SWAC Coaches media conference call, Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders addressed a question about the supposed interview and interest in the TCU vacancy.

Sanders had a harsh response to the question and the various reports that an interview occurred while fighting to regain his health during his recent hospitalization due to foot surgery recovery complications.

Watch Coach Sanders' response:

Coach Sanders maintains the priority is Jackson State's football program and the "connectivity" he has with people of all walks of life.

He expressed how proud he is of the football team and addressed the doubters of the program.

"People just thought we were joking when we said, "I Believe." We really believe, without a shadow of a doubt," Sanders remarked.

Jackson State will host Alcorn State in the season finale on Nov. 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Sanders returned the sidelines this weekend as the Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Southern University Jaguars by a final score of 21-17.

Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) has claimed the SWAC East title and earned a berth to the 2021 SWAC Football Championship game. If JSU is victorious against the Braves on Saturday, they will host the title game in Jackson, Mississippi.