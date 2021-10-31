Deion Sanders Posted 'So Darn Proud' of Team, Sends Thank You's While Recovering

Deion Sanders sends messages of appreciation to his team, Jackson State Nation, and others while recovering.

Deion Sanders missed his second-consecutive game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC).

In his absence, his team won both contests against Bethune-Cookman and Mississippi Valley State to remain undefeated in SWAC action.

After the Tigers' 28-19 victory over the Delta Devils, Sanders posted "Jackson State #TheeILove GREAT WIN!"

He went on to say how proud he was of the team and thanked the JSU/Tiger Nation, Barstool family, God, doctors, and nurses.

Reports say Sanders was hospitalized from complications since his foot surgery on September 22. Sanders had two toes repaired by Dr. James Hurt and Dr. Lori Reed.

Sanders was hobbling and in a medical boot because of the "excruciating pain" that had him barefooted during football games and practices over the past few weeks. "I couldn't take it anymore, and I have a high tolerance for pain," Sanders described to Hurt.

The toe dislocation for Sanders likely occurred when he played professional football in the NFL.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Jackson State's interim head coach Gary Harrell has done well with Sanders off the sidelines and healing. The team will face Texas Southern Tigers (2-5, 2-3 SWAC) after dispatching Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 59-17 victory.

I watched the freshman Andrew Body dissect the Golden Lions' defensive secondary by completing 16 of 25 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Body ran for 121 yards on 16 rushes and 1 TD.

Tigers needed a complete body of work to defeat Mississippi Valley on Saturday. Shedeur Sander had one interception through seven games, but he tossed two interceptions to MSVU defenders. The outstanding freshman amassed 257 yards and three touchdowns on 18 of 31 passing attempts.

Next week's matchup will have the two strong-armed quarterbacks, Body and Sanders, square off in a critical SWAC battle in Jackson, MS, on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Will Deion Sanders be at the stadium leading his team?

We shall see.

HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE