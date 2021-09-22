Deion Sanders had surgery on Wednesday morning to repair two issues with his toes.

Sanders was hobbling and in a medical boot because of the "excruciating pain" that had him barefooted during football games and practices over the past few weeks. "I couldn't take it anymore, and I have a high tolerance for pain," Sanders described to Hurt.

According to several reports, Coach Prime may not miss time as head coach of Jackson State University.

Sanders had Dr. James Hurt, MD, a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jackson, Mississippi, explains the problems with his toes and how Dr. Lori Reed, Orthopedic Surgeon, would handle his surgery.

Dr. Hurt explained to Sanders that Dr. Reid "will be fixing an old deformity about your foot from an old football injury." Coach Prime responded, "why you have to call it deformity, Doc?" Hurt further shared he has an "old claw toe, and your second toe is dislocated."

The toe dislocation for Sanders probably occurred for quite some time, and it's gotten worse, along with the pain.

The plan is also to shorten the second toe by cutting through the bone, lengthening, and re-attaching a tendon, then straighten his first toe.

Sanders will be in a boot and scooter for the next several weeks and able to resume his coaching duties.

Coach Prime even has a contest for anyone who can correctly guess when the anastesia will put him to sleep.

Jackson State will play Delta State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, Sept. 25.

