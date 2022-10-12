Florida A&M Hires Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as Athletic Director

Florida A&M announces the hiring of Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as the school's new Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

She recently held the position of Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for Varsity Sports and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Credit: Tiffani-Dawn Sykes Twitter Account

Sykes is not a stranger to the Southwestern Athletic Conference, where she served two stints as the interim Sports Information Director and Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance at Grambling State University, where she earned her master's degree in sports administration.

FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said, "We are happy to welcome Ms. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes into the FAMUly. Her credentials are impeccable, and her demonstrated commitment to excellence is what we need to move our program forward." I am excited about this hire and look forward to working with her to take FAMU to the next level. I must also extend a special thank you to Interim VP/AD Michael Smith for his exemplary service during his tenure," Robinson added.

"I'm honored to have been chosen to lead one of the nation's most historic athletic programs," said Sykes. With this being the 50th anniversary of Title IX, I recognize the significance of my joining the FAMU family in this role. I look forward to working with all of the Rattlers in continuing the outstanding legacy that resides on the "Highest of Seven Hills, Sykes added."

Previously sports roles Tiffani-Dawn Skyes has held:

Sports information in 2002 at Saint Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, and accepted the role of the Senior Woman Administrator.

Sports Information Director and SWA at Virginia Union University.

Sports Management Specialist in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) conference office.

Sykes, 42, has the challenge of resolving the compliance issues within the athletic department that held over 20 student-athletes from participating in the Rattlers Week 0 contest at Chapel Hill versus North Carolina. Also, she will be tasked with restoring the FAMU Rattlers athletic department to prominence in the challenging Southwestern Athletic Conference.

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: