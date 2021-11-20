Jackson State-Alcorn Halftime Report

The Jackson State Tigers host Alcorn State Braves for their 76th meeting in an important SWAC contest.

Jackson State owns the series history at 45-29-1 over Alcorn.

HALFTIME REPORT

Neither team could sustain a consistent drive in the first-half action. The defenses for both clubs are playing extremely aggressive and are attacking the football.

Another slow start by Jackson State in a highly competitive contest.

Alcorn started to move the football on its first drive of the second quarter.

Harper was steady and running game kept the possession going for Alcorn.

The drive stalled inside the redzone. Jackson State's defense stopped the rusher inches short of the first down.

Coach McNair decided to kick the field goal of 32 yards by Noah

Alcorn St - 3, Jackson St - 0

Shedeur Sanders guided the Tigers at the Braves' three-yard line.

Seven seconds remained in the half and Coach Sanders made a decision to go for the touchdown.

Sanders tossed a touchdown strike to Keith Corbin with 0:08 left on the clock.

Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 2:56 minutes.

Halftime Score: Alcorn State - 3, Jackson State - 7

STANDOUT PLAYERS

JSU

Shedeur Sanders: 13/17, 109 yards, 1 TD, 148.7 QBR

T. Rucker: 2 rec., 32 yards

K. Corbin: 3 rec., 36 yards, 1 TD

Aubrey Miller: 6 tackles

J. Huggins: 4 tackles

J. Houston: 2 sacks

Alcorn

Felix Harper: 7/10, 87, 143.1 QBR

J.J. Anthony: 2 rec, 33 yards

L. Pringle: 2 rec. 31 yards

S. Anderson: 7 rushes, 22 yards

N. Duffey: 3 rushes, 3 yards

Claudin Cherelus: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

J. Wren: 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack

