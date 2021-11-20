Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Jackson State-Alcorn Halftime Report

    The Jackson State Tigers host Alcorn State Braves for their 76th meeting in an important SWAC contest.
    Author:

    The Jackson State Tigers host Alcorn State Braves for their 76th meeting in an important SWAC contest.   

    Jackson State owns the series history at 45-29-1 over Alcorn.

    HALFTIME REPORT

    Neither team could sustain a consistent drive in the first-half action.  The defenses for both clubs are playing extremely aggressive and are attacking the football.

    Another slow start by Jackson State in a highly competitive contest.

    • Alcorn started to move the football on its first drive of the second quarter.  
    • Harper was steady and running game kept the possession going for Alcorn.  
    • The drive stalled inside the redzone.  Jackson State's defense stopped the rusher inches short of the first down. 
    •  Coach McNair decided to kick the field goal of 32 yards by Noah 
    Screenshot_20211120-142140_Chrome

    Alcorn St - 3, Jackson St - 0

    • Shedeur Sanders guided the Tigers at the Braves' three-yard line.  
    • Seven seconds remained in the half and Coach Sanders made a decision to go for the touchdown.
    • Sanders tossed a touchdown strike to Keith Corbin with 0:08 left on the clock.

    Read More

    Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 2:56 minutes.

    Screenshot_20211120-141911_Chrome
    Screenshot_20211120-141843_Chrome

    Halftime Score: Alcorn State - 3, Jackson State - 7

    Screenshot_20211120-142458_Chrome

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    JSU

    • Shedeur Sanders: 13/17, 109 yards, 1 TD, 148.7 QBR
    • T. Rucker: 2 rec., 32 yards
    • K. Corbin: 3 rec., 36 yards, 1 TD
    • T. Rucker: 2 rec., 32 yards
    • Aubrey Miller: 6 tackles
    • J. Huggins: 4 tackles
    • J. Houston: 2 sacks

    Alcorn

    • Felix Harper: 7/10, 87, 143.1 QBR
    • J.J. Anthony: 2 rec, 33 yards
    • L. Pringle: 2 rec. 31 yards
    • S. Anderson: 7 rushes, 22 yards
    • N. Duffey: 3 rushes, 3 yards
    • Claudin Cherelus: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
    • J. Wren: 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack

    TOP HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES

    20211120_131228
    SWAC

    Jackson State-Alcorn Halftime Report

    12 seconds ago
    Berrycast - November 20, 2021 at 12_51
    SWAC

    Watch: Deion Sanders Firing Up His Team in Warmups vs. Alcorn

    1 hour ago
    Blow the Whistle - Spoilers Alert copy
    Podcasts

    'Blow the Whistle' Podcast: Spoiler Alerts in Week 12 | HBCU Legends

    2 hours ago
    Coach McNair vs Coach Sanders
    SWAC

    Spoiler Alerts!  Week 12 of HBCU Football

    2 hours ago
    Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, HBCU Legacy Bowl Committee Chair
    HBCU News

    HBCU Legacy Bowl Chair, Saints-Pelicans VP Shaneika Dabney-Henderson: The 'Value' of the Career Fair, HBCU Students, and Scholarships

    Nov 19, 2021
    vJE-wZu7
    Aqeel Glass

    Aqeel Glass is an 'Elite' Quarterback, Per Coach Maynor

    Nov 18, 2021
    HBCU FOOTBALL TOP 5 POWER RANKINGS FOR WEEK 12
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 12

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_10481370_168388561_lowres
    Grambling University

    Grambling State Fires Head Coach Broderick Fobbs

    Nov 15, 2021