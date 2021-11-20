Jackson State Conquers Alcorn State, Remains Unbeaten in SWAC

Jackson State's defense controlled the football game from start to finish and allowed the offense to claim their eight-consecutive victory.

Jackson State's defense controlled the football game from start to finish and allowed the offense to claim their eight-consecutive victory.

Neither team could sustain a consistent drive in the first-half action. The defenses for both clubs were aggressive and set the tone for the entire contest.

FIRST-HALF ACTION

Another slow start by Jackson State in a highly competitive contest.

Alcorn started to move the football on its first drive of the second quarter. Harper was steady, and the running game kept the possession going for Alcorn.

The drive stalled inside the red zone. Jackson State's defense stopped the rusher inches short of the first down. Coach McNair decided to kick the field goal of 32 yards by Noah.

Alcorn St - 3, Jackson St - 0

Shedeur Sanders guided the Tigers at the Braves' three-yard line. Seven seconds remained in the half, and Coach Sanders decided to go for the touchdown. Sanders tossed a touchdown strike to Keith Corbin with 0:08 left on the clock.

Sanders marched the Tigers for a ten-play, 81-yard drive after taking 2:56 minutes off the game clock.

3rd Quarter

Jackson State's safety Shilo Sanders intercepted a Felix Harper pass. Eight plays later, the Tigers scored 3 points off a Bailey Raborn 41-yard field goal. The drive consumed 3:45 minutes and totaled 24 yards.

Alcorn quickly answered. Coach McNair allowed his quarterback Harper to answer the Jackson State score with a 50-yard touchdown strike to Hunt. The possession lasted three plays, 75 yards, and 56 seconds.

A key play occurred when Jackson State's defense prevented Alcorn from converting on a third-and-one after a good drive.

Jackson State received the punt and made the most of the possession.

The Tigers' offensive line flexed their muscles and opened holes for running back Peyton Pickett. Alcorn's defense began to bite on the run and fell for the offensive play-action fake. Sanders located wide receiver Shane Hooks down the right seams into the endzone for a 31-yard touchdown play.

Jackson State recaptured the lead 17-10 with 25 seconds left in the third quarter. The drive summary was for six plays, 75 yards, and 2:10 minutes.

4th Quarter

Alcorn started the fourth quarter near the fifty-yard line. However, Hampton and Houston had two consecutive tackles for losses on the Alcorn drive, and the Braves were forced to punt.

Jackson State's next drive came to a halt when the center snapped the football over Sanders' head. The play turned a 2nd and 2 to a 3rd and very long.

Several miscues and 13 penalties for 120 yards would have created most teams from leading in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' final offensive drive shut down the hopes of the Braves after Shedeur Sanders guided the offense into scoring position.

The game started to get chippy with plenty of talking, pushing, and shoving. Wren was ejected on the drive, and Alcorn gave JSU's head coach Deion Sanders a chance to take 3 points off the clock and a personal foul penalty on the field-goal attempt.

Shedeur Sanders tossed a beautiful lob pass to his faithful wide receiver Keith Corbin for the final score. The Tigers ran off 3:52 minutes on its 9-play and 77-yard drive to expand the lead by 14 points.

Anderson's PAT was successful, and Jackson State defeated Alcorn State by a final score of 24-10.

STANDOUT PLAYERS OF THE GAME

JSU

Shedeur Sanders: 28/29, 297 yards, 3 TD, 161.1 QBR

T. Rucker: 4 rec., 44 yards

K. Corbin: 9 rec., 110 yards, 2 TD

T. Rucker: 2 rec., 32 yards

Aubrey Miller: 8 tackles

A. Owens: 6 tackles, 1 TFL

J. Huggins: 5 tackles

J. Houston: 5 tackles, 2 sacks

Alcorn

Felix Harper: 18/29, 1 TD, 1 INT, 87, 127.4 QBR

J.J. Anthony: 4 rec, 51 yards

C. Key: 1 rec, 1 TD, 50 yards

L. Pringle: 3 rec. 37 yards

S. Anderson: 15 rushes, 86 yards

N. Duffey: 5 rushes, 5 yards

Claudin Cherelus: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

J. Wren: 5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack

J. Taylor: 8 tackles, 1 TFL

