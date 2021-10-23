Jackson State's Sanders-Wideman Connection for 4 TDs Overpowered Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State prevented an early upset bid by Bethune-Cookman to win a SWAC East division contest.

Jackson State prevented an early upset bid by Bethune-Cookman to win a SWAC East division contest, 42-12.

Bethune-Cookman could not match the firepower of an out-of-sync Jackson State team without Coach Sanders on the sidelines.

The Wildcats came to Veterans Memorial Stadium and played with passion and spirit to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. BCU added a field goal in the early stages of the second quarter and led 9-0.

However, in Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers' offense kicked into gear and scored 14 unanswered points.

Safety Shilo Sanders intercepted a Patrick pass seconds before halftime and returned it to the four-yard line. On the next play, his brother Shedeur tossed a strike to wideout Wideman for his second touchdown.

Jackson State would take a 21-9 lead into intermission.

The Tigers' return specialist Isaiah Bolden found an opening and scored a 94-yards touchdown to open the second half, to go up by 16 points, 28-9.

BCU would answer with their fourth field goal and inch closer 28-12.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats could not stop the Sanders-to-Wideman connection. The two players would be on fire.

Sanders completed two touchdowns of 39 and 23 yards to Wideman to expand the JSU advantage to 42-12 and end the BCU opportunity for an upset.

The final score would be 42-12, and Jackson State continues to lead the SWAC East at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Bethune-Cookman would remain winless on the season at 0-8, 0-5 in the SWAC.

Next Game

Jackson State will visit Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 3 PM in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

Game MVP

Wide receiver Malachi Wideman had 9 receptions, 169 yards receiving, and four touchdown catches.

