Jackson State's Sanders-Wideman Connection for 4 TDs Overpowered Bethune-Cookman

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballVideosSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
    Search
    Updated:
    Original:

    Jackson State and Wideman's 4 TDs, Overpowers Bethune-Cookman

    Jackson State prevented an early upset bid by Bethune-Cookman to win a SWAC East division contest.
    Author:

    Jackson State prevented an early upset bid by Bethune-Cookman to win a SWAC East division contest, 42-12.

    Bethune-Cookman could not match the firepower of an out-of-sync Jackson State team without Coach Sanders on the sidelines.

    The Wildcats came to Veterans Memorial Stadium and played with passion and spirit to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. BCU added a field goal in the early stages of the second quarter and led 9-0.

    However, in Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers' offense kicked into gear and scored 14 unanswered points.

    Safety Shilo Sanders intercepted a Patrick pass seconds before halftime and returned it to the four-yard line. On the next play, his brother Shedeur tossed a strike to wideout Wideman for his second touchdown.  

    Jackson State would take a 21-9 lead into intermission.

    The Tigers' return specialist Isaiah Bolden found an opening and scored a 94-yards touchdown to open the second half, to go up by 16 points, 28-9.

    BCU would answer with their fourth field goal and inch closer 28-12.

    Unfortunately, the Wildcats could not stop the Sanders-to-Wideman connection. The two players would be on fire. 

    Sanders completed two touchdowns of 39 and 23 yards to Wideman to expand the JSU advantage to 42-12 and end the BCU opportunity for an upset.

    The final score would be 42-12, and Jackson State continues to lead the SWAC East at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Bethune-Cookman would remain winless on the season at 0-8, 0-5 in the SWAC.

    Next Game

    Jackson State will visit Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 3 PM in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

    Game MVP

    Wide receiver Malachi Wideman had 9 receptions, 169 yards receiving, and four touchdown catches.

    HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE

    248174050_1554797008195023_6045948462926296580_n
    Jackson State University

    Jackson State's Sanders-Wideman Connection for 4 TDs Overpowered Bethune-Cookman

    40 seconds ago
    Screenshot 2021-10-23 142341
    Jackson State University

    Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Halftime Report

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16695165_168388561_lowres
    Football

    HBCU Football Schedule for Week 8

    4 hours ago
    FAMU QB McKay
    HBCU News

    FAMU AD Gosha Wants Rattlers, HBCUs Included in FCS Playoffs

    7 hours ago
    Sanders vs Simmons
    Football

    HBCU Football: Who Has the Best Defense? Is it Jackson State or Florida A&M?

    12 hours ago
    Coyote
    Texas Southern University

    Texas Southern's 'Ocean of Soul' Marching Band Performs at Spurs 'Homecoming' Game

    Oct 22, 2021
    TSU Men's Basketball
    Basketball

    Texas Southern Basketball Team Voted No. 1 in SWAC, Receive NCAA Tourney Rings

    Oct 22, 2021
    FAMU
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 8

    Oct 21, 2021