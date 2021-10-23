Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Halftime Report
Jackson State's offense has been "off key" the first half, but still lead Bethune-Cookman 21-9 at intermission.
SCORING DRIVES
- The Wildcats were first to score with a Shano Patrick touchdown for 29 yards to Dylaan Lee. 6-0 Wildcats in the first quarter.
- In 2nd quarter action, Bethune-Cookman added a Marcos Gamboa field goal to increase the lead to 9-0 over Jackson State.
- Shedeur Sanders wasn't in sync with his offense most of the first quarter. The freshman sensation connected with Malachi Wideman for a 28 yards touchdown to move closer 9-7.
- Sanders used his legs to rush for the Tigers' second touchdown and JSU captured the lead 14-9 oaf Glenn Misiak's extra point kick.
- After Shilo Sanders intercepted a pass from Patrick over the middle, he resembled his father and returned the football inside the five-yard line. On the next play, Shedeur hooked-up with Wideman again to cruise into halftime, 21-9
NOTES
- *Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders had the first interceptions of the season for Jackson State.
- JSU offensive line has allowed 4 sacks.
STANDOUT PLAYERS IN THE FIRST HALF
JSU
- Sh. Sanders: 13/17, 192 yards, 3 TD (1 rushing, 2 passing), 210.1 QBR
- K. Corbin: 5 rec, 89 yards
- M. Wideman: 6 rec, 87 yards, 2 TD
- S. Marshall: 12 rushes, 35 yards
- Huggins: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
- James Houston: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
- Owens: 1 sack
BCU
- Patrick: 5/12, 1 INT, 84 yards, 1 TD, 111.3 QBR
- Lee: 1 rec, 29 yards, 1 TD
- Byrd: 9 rushes, 28 yards
- Sutherland: 6 tackles,
- Bowman: 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks
- Reeves: 1 sack
- Knight: 1 sack
