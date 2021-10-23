    • October 23, 2021
    Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Halftime Report

    Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman halftime report.
    Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman halftime report.

    Jackson State's offense has been "off key" the first half, but still lead Bethune-Cookman 21-9 at intermission.

    SCORING DRIVES

    • The Wildcats were first to score with a Shano Patrick touchdown for 29 yards to Dylaan Lee. 6-0 Wildcats in the first quarter.
    • In 2nd quarter action, Bethune-Cookman added a Marcos Gamboa field goal to increase the lead to 9-0 over Jackson State.
    • Shedeur Sanders wasn't in sync with his offense most of the first quarter. The freshman sensation connected with Malachi Wideman for a 28 yards touchdown to move closer 9-7.
    • Sanders used his legs to rush for the Tigers' second touchdown and JSU captured the lead 14-9 oaf Glenn Misiak's extra point kick.
    • After Shilo Sanders intercepted a pass from Patrick over the middle, he resembled his father and returned the football inside the five-yard line. On the next play, Shedeur hooked-up with Wideman again to cruise into halftime, 21-9

    NOTES

    1. *Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders had the first interceptions of the season for Jackson State.
    2. JSU offensive line has allowed 4 sacks.
    STANDOUT PLAYERS IN THE FIRST HALF

    JSU

    • Sh. Sanders: 13/17, 192 yards, 3 TD (1 rushing, 2 passing), 210.1 QBR
    • K. Corbin: 5 rec, 89 yards
    • M. Wideman: 6 rec, 87 yards, 2 TD
    • S. Marshall: 12 rushes, 35 yards
    • Huggins: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
    • James Houston: 4 tackles, 1 TFL
    • Owens: 1 sack

    BCU

    • Patrick: 5/12, 1 INT, 84 yards, 1 TD, 111.3 QBR
    • Lee: 1 rec, 29 yards, 1 TD
    • Byrd: 9 rushes, 28 yards
    • Sutherland: 6 tackles, 
    • Bowman: 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks
    • Reeves: 1 sack
    • Knight: 1 sack

